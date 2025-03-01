Apex Legends Season 24: 5 Legends with the highest win-rate

With the Apex Legends Season 24 well under way, players might be interested to learn about the legends with the highest win-rate. Considering the buffs to the Assault class and the major changes to Ash and Ballistic, here are the five Legends with the highest win-rate as of writing. Note that this information is based only on the top 100 Apex Predators in the game.

Having said that, here is the detailed list.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion.

List of Legends with the highest win-rate in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Vantage

Vantage in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Vantage currently has the highest win-rate in Apex Legends Season 24 at 62.7%. This, however, does not paint the entire picture. She has a pick rate of only 0.4% with a total of 961 recorded games as of now, meaning she is not a meta pick.

However, with Legends like Ash and Ballistic running rampant, a support character like Vantage can be a good counter pick, which is evident from her win-rate. Her abilities can keep track of the meta Legends and help her team take them down owing to her ultimate, Sniper’s Mark.

2) Caustic

Caustic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Caustic comes in second on the list of legends with the highest win-rate at 60.3%. However, owing to his extremely passive and slow playstyle, he has a pick rate of only 0.1% with a total of 380 recorded games.

Coincidentally, this is the exact reason he excels against meta picks like Ash and Ballistic, who fail to find consistent value against his Nox Gas traps.

3) Seer

Seer in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Similar to Vantage, Seer is another Recon Legend who shines against fast-paced Assault characters. This brings his win-rate up to 55.8, ranking him third on the list of legends with the highest win-rate. He also has a pick rate of 0.1% with 194 recorded games.

His Focus of Attention ability and ultimate, Exhibit, is excellent in tracking Legends like Ash, making him an excellent counter pick and consequently increasing his win-rate.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Valkyrie remains one of the top Legends in Apex Legends Season 24. She currently has a win-rate of 58.4% with a pick rate of 2% and a total of 5219 games recorded, which ranks her in the fourth place on the list of legends with the highest win-rate. Her unique kit always has a place in the meta, which can also be seen in Season 24.

Valkyrie’s dominance over maneuverability is unmatched, which makes her a top choice, especially against fast-paced Legends like Ash. This is the primary reason she has such a high win-rate in Apex Legends Season 24.

5) Newcastle

Newcastle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Newcastle ranks fifth on the list with a win-rate of 57.2%. He has an average pick rate at 1.4% with a total of 3826 games recorded. Similar to Valkyrie, he is also considered an evergreen Legend in the game owing to his extremely versatile kit.

His Mobile Shield and his ultimate, Castle Wall, are excellent defensive abilities, which can become useful in almost any scenario. Moreover, with the dominance of aggressive characters like Ash and ballistic, Newcastle is even more prominent as a counter pick.

This covers the five Legends with the highest win-rate in Apex Legends Season 24. Although not the most picked, their unique and versatile nature is what keeps them at the top of the meta even when other Legends are dominant.

