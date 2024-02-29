How to play Caustic in Apex Legends

Caustic in Apex Legends is a Controller class Legend. He was introduced in the game during early access, and despite being part of the original roster, has to be unlocked using 12000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. As far as Controller Legends go, Caustic in Apex Legends definitely tops the chart as being one of the best in his class.

This article will provide an in-depth guide on how you can maximize your impact playing as Caustic in Apex Legends. It will provide an analysis of all his abilities, his playstyle, and other related details.

What are Caustic's abilities in Apex Legends?

Caustic in Apex Legends is designated as the Toxic Trapper. His abilities are based around a poisonous gas, Nox, which deals damage to players's health, surpassing their armor and shields. Below is a list of all his abilities:

Nox Vision

With Nox Vision, Caustic remains immune from his toxic Nox Gas. Furthermore, any enemies inflicted with damage from Nox Gas are highlighted in green for him, similar to a Digital Threat optic.

Nox Gas Trap

You can place a canister that releases Nox Gas when damaged or when enemies step into its effective radius. The Nox Gas does five damage per tick and ramps up over time. The triggered trap will last for eleven seconds. You can place up to six Nox Gas Trap canisters at a time.

Nox Gas Grenade

You can throw a Gas Grenade that spreads out a blanket of Nox Gas in a wide area. It lasts for fifteen seconds and deals similar damage to the Nox Gas Trap, ramping up the numbers as players stay longer in the gas. Furthermore, enemies will be unable to sprint in this gas and will be slowed.

How to use Caustic in Apex Legends

It is evident from his abilities that Caustic in Apex Legends thrives when he gets the opportunity to bunker down in a location. His latest Legend Upgradse in Season 20 makes him even better than he used to be. You will find some tips on how you can use the Legend below:

Nox Vision

Nox Vision merely provides you with better visibility in Nox Gas. This can be for the toxic fumes from your canister or that of the enemy. It is also useful to know that Nox Gas does not damage you. You do not sustain any damage from any Nox Gas, friendly or not.

Nox Gas Canister

Caustic works best in closed spaces. Whenever you can take control of a room or a building, you should always strive to do so. If it's empty, use your canisters to either block off doorways or put your Nox Gas Canisters right beside them.

When the enemies try to pressure you out and inevitably step inside, they will trigger the traps and lose a substantial amount of health, making it easier for you to take them out.

Nox Gas Grenade

Nox Gas Grenade acts as a great zoning tool. As Caustic in Apex Legends, you can use it to clear out rooms or open areas and flush enemies out of cover. With a fat cooldown of 180 seconds, you will always benefit from carrying Ultimate Acceleraants.

Caustic has one of the most powerful ultimates in the game. The Nox Gas drains enemies' flesh HP, and this passive tick-damage can potentially knock them down in most team fights.

