Players criticize Apex Legends for its "wild" ranked distribution

Once again, the Apex Legends community is up in arms over the game’s ranked system, with many players calling the current ranked distribution “wild” and unfair. Despite several updates and adjustments from Respawn Entertainment, the distribution of ranks has left many feeling frustrated, sparking heated debates across social media and gaming forums.

Ad

Ad

Trending

A Reddit post by a user named u/YOLKEDGLUTES referenced how lower-ranked players are being thrown into lobbies with significantly higher-ranked opponents, highlighting growing concerns about ranked matchmaking.

u/floydflo further delved into the flaws in Apex Legends' ranked matchmaking, pointing out how Diamonds are frequently matched with top-tier players, including competitors ranked among the top 20.

"The rank distribution is wild, diamonds matching with over 20 TOP players?! No surprise that these top players stay at the top matching below Master players."

Ad

Some fans complained about being matched with 20+ top-ranked players (Image via Reddit)

This imbalance makes it easier for elite players to maintain dominance while lower-ranked players struggle to progress, reinforcing concerns that the system favors those already at the top.

Ad

u/Danstephgon’s comment further illustrated the severe matchmaking imbalance in Apex Legends ranked play. They described their experience as a Platinum player encountering a lobby filled with Predators, Masters, and Diamonds, alongside a lone squad of Silvers and a Gold. This chaotic rank distribution led to lower-ranked players quitting as soon as the countdown began.

Plat lobbies filled with Preds, Masters, and Diamonds (Image via Reddit)

The fact that the gold and silver-ranked squad quit immediately suggests that matchmaking is discouraging fair competition, leading to frustration and a poor experience for those trying to climb the ranks.

Ad

Another user hilariously summed up the inconsistency in Apex Legends' ranked matchmaking. According to them, players either dominate inexperienced opponents or get completely outclassed by higher-skilled players with little middle ground.

One fan hilariously stated that ranked matches now feel like a coin flip(Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, u/Orphanslayers expressed their frustration with EA’s apparent lack of action regarding the game's ranked issues. The user recalled how despite previous promises to fix matchmaking, EA seemed to have prioritized monetization of items like Mythic-tier cosmetics over meaningful gameplay improvements.

Ad

Many fans were also eagerly waiting for matchmaking fixes(Image via Reddit)

The comment highlighted a common sentiment in the community, i.e. profit-driven content takes precedence for EA over addressing competitive balance concerns.

Ad

Read more: New EPG-1 is overpowered with the right character in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Players Struggle with Unfair Matchmaking

Many Apex Legends players feel that ranked matchmaking is more unbalanced than ever, leading to frustrating experiences for lower and higher-ranked players. Reports of Platinum and Diamond players facing off against full squads of Masters and Predators have become increasingly common, making it difficult for those in lower tiers to progress.

Ad

Many believe the current system heavily favors top-ranked players, allowing them to stay at the top while those below struggle to climb. The lack of transparency from Respawn and EA regarding potential fixes has only fueled the community's frustration, with players demanding that ranked matchmaking be adjusted to provide fairer competition across all skill levels.

Also read: 5 best Legends to duo with Conduit in Apex Legends Season 24

For more articles on Apex Legends, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.