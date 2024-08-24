5 best legends to duo with Caustic in Apex Legends Season 22

Caustic is a great anchor character in Apex Legends’ Controller category who can fortify the team’s position and make it difficult for enemy teams to rush into gunfights. His ultimate ability is great for cornering enemies in an area. Alternatively, it can be used to initiate gunfights and force enemies to give up map control.

Apex Legends offers a variety of choices for the player base to combo characters and their abilities. However, some of the legends pair better with Caustic and can be more effective during different scenarios including team fights and zone rotations.

This article will highlight the best legends to pick with Caustic in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best legends to pair with Caustic in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of all the characters players can utilize with Caustic to create effective combos in Apex Legends:

1) Fuse

Fuse (Image via EA)

Fuse is an outstanding Assault legend who can poke enemies from a safe distance using his signature ability. He can also break doors of buildings to help Caustic place down toxic traps in order to flush enemies out of position. Similarly, Fuse can combine the same ability to take control of areas where the gas traps do not reach, clearing a lot of space without wasting any ammo.

Fuse’s ultimate ability can be used as a combo with Caustic to catch enemies off-guard and trap them in an area. Caustic’s ultimate can then be tossed inside to deal significant damage and score easy eliminations.

2) Newcastle

Newcastle (Image via EA)

Newcastle is a Support character who specializes in providing physical shields. His signature ability can help Caustic players take up space and deploy gas traps while mitigating a chunk of the incoming damage. This can also be used as a cover in open ground and combined with gas traps to block the enemy's line of sight.

Newcastle’s ultimate ability can be used alongside Caustic’s gas traps to fortify the team’s location on the map. This combo can deter any enemy squads from rushing into a gunfight.

3) Horizon

Horizon (Image via EA)

Horizon’s signature ability is a great way to gain control of high-ground areas on the map. This can be used by Caustic players to throw out a few gas traps on building roofs and vertical terrain. These traps can then be used to secure and drive out enemies from an area the team wants to rotate toward.

The same can be used as a combo with Horizon’s ultimate where Caustic players can deploy their ultimate and get a few easy squad wipes.

4) Ash

Ash (Image via EA)

Ash offers a lot of instantaneous mobility with her ultimate ability for the entire team. This can be used by Caustic players to jump into a gunfight quickly and deploy their ultimate. It will take the enemy teams by surprise and help squadmates take quick control of the battlefield.

Ash can also use her signature ability to limit the movement of opponents, making them vulnerable to any nearby toxic traps that have been activated. Players can then spam a few grenades to score easy knockdowns.

5) Catalyst

Catalyst (Image via EA)

Catalyst is another Controller legend that can be paired with Caustic. The ability kit of this character allows players to fortify building doors and place down spike traps. These traps can be combined with Caustic’s gas traps to disorient and limit the movement of enemy team members, making them easy targets.

Catalyst’s ultimate can be used to carve out a safe path through the battlefield to make map rotations. Players can peek out of this wall and throw down Caustic’s ultimate when required to initiate sudden team fights.

