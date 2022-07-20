Sykkuno analyzes his YouTube Gaming channel statistics and compares them with PewDiePie’s

Streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" has certainly had an explosive rise on YouTube Gaming after making the big switch from Twitch in May 2022. After spending a mere two months on the red streaming platform, Sykkuno of Among Us fame recently opened up about his channel's statistics during a recent livestream, showcasing just how popular his YouTube adventures are amongst fans.

Back in May 2022, Sykkuno made the highly publicized switch as part of his streaming career and signed an exclusive deal with the Google-owned platform, leaving behind over 4 million followers on Twitch. Ever since his move, the streaming star has seen significant improvements in his viewership counts and even broke some of his previously held records within just a month.

Sykkuno makes surprising comparison with PewDiePie's average viewership count during livestream

During his July 19, 2022 livestream, Sykkuno was seen interacting with his audience before diving into the main part of his stream. In between a fun chat session with viewers, the former Twitch star decided to look up his recent month's statistics and was slightly confused initially, as he wasn't able to figure it out completely.

After going through it for a few minutes and understanding how it works, the streaming phenomenon surprisingly compared his stats with that of PewDiePie's channel. PewDiePie is currently the most subscribed individual channel on the red platform, with a whooping 111 million subscribers.

Trying to understand the slightly complex statistics present there, the Among Us star noted:

"Yeah guys, here it is, look. So, what does this mean? I don't really know but yeah so my subscriber rank is apparently upwards, so that's good. "

Further pointing out the low average video views, he quipped:

"Average video views says very low, that doesn't sound good. They got this little meter to make it look bad and then comment rate also very low, like rate is mid so I guess people watch me, but they don't like me. So, I don't know."

Moving on to the streaming part of the statistics, the American streamer seemed quite excited about it and said:

"This is where it goes good, livestreaming stats, and I am mostly a streamer, it says very high right here, so that's kind of cool I guess. Highest viewers, very high, average viewers also very high. I stream a lot, I think, and that's yeah, and that's the thing."

What surprisingly piqued viewers' interest, however, was the insane comparison between PewDiePie's streaming stats and Sykkuno's. Despite having a massive difference in the subscriber count, it seems like Thomas is winning in the streaming department.

This is mainly because PewDiePie is not a dedicated streamer, with his content generally revolving more around normal vlogs on YouTube. PewDiePie gets most of his views from his usual uploads rather than from livestreams.

Making a brisk comparison between the two, the YouTuber exclaimed:

"You know what's really weird? Hold on, so my average is like 14k or whatever, it says very high. The weird thing is if you go on PewDiePie's, he has 14 literally the same average as me basically and it says very low. I don't really know how that makes any sense. It's literally the same almost, give or take and it's just very low."

PewDiePie stats are based on his subscriber count, which is comparatively higher than Sykkuno's. Naturally, with such a big difference, PewDiePie's average viewer (as per his channel size) is low, while for Sykkuno, the 14k average viewer record is high, in comparison to his subscriber count.

Keeping up with the channel's statistical record is exceedingly salient for a content creator. The sole purpose of such statistical records is to make the growth check easier for creators and then to devise strategies accordingly.

With the ongoing war between two of the most prominent streaming platforms on the internet, the past few months have seen a mass exodus of many of Twitch's most popular talents, leaving the platform to join its top rival, YouTube.

From the widely publicized ban of legendary streamer Dr. Disrespect to Twitch's most followed creator, Ludwig, Twitch has already lost a big chunk of its top-tier creators.

From Sykkuno to Myth to LilyPichu, in just June and July, three major creators have departed from the purple platform. Still, the platform is rumored to see many more leaving the platform in the near future for better deals.

