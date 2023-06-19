"That motherf*cker's dead to me": Nickmercs slams HasanAbi after his "comments" about Dr DisRespect during recent controversy

Nicholas "Nickmercs" has slammed HasanAbi for bringing up Dr DisRespect's infidelity while criticizing the YouTuber's decision to uninstall Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The Two Time took the step in protest of Activision removing Nicholas's official operator and bundle from the game. The removal came days after the Twitch streamer had been embroiled in controversy after a tweet directed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Nickmercs tore into "HasanAbi" Piker, saying that he was dead to him after his statement about his fellow Call of Duty streamer, even insinuating it was a game for the political streamer:

"People like Hasan, and even the Jakes of the world. Those people, this is how they do it chat. This is their game that they play. And I think up until that week Hasan and I were pretty cool... I know he's not going to lose any sleep over our relationship or anything, I'm not either. But after hearing him say what he said about Doc, that motherf*cker's dead to me."

Nickmercs also told viewers that he contacted Piker to let him know that his comments about Dr DisRespect were out of line and that he could no longer stay in contact with the Turkish streamer after he brought up Doc's infidelity on his anniversary:

"I DM'd him as soon as I heard it and I said, 'You know what? Have your opinions, we can agree to disagree. You can say the things you want to say, of course. But you going to go up there and say that sh*t about Doc on his f*cking anniversary. It's a guy's anniversary, and you're saying sh*t like that? In front of all those people, you're just going to let that rip? Alright, I mean f*ck...'"

What did HasanAbi say about Dr DisRespect that made Nickmercs call him out?

The main point of contention between the two Twitch streamers is Nickmercs' controversial tweet a few weeks ago that led to Call of Duty removing his operator bundle and skins from the game. The tweet, which may look harmless to most, has been labeled anti-trans and anti-queer by many on the internet, including other esporting professionals such as MLG Puckett.

Regardless, Dr DisRespect was one of the major streamers to uninstall Call of Duty following the decision in protest and demanded an apology from Activision, threatening never to play the game otherwise. HasanAbi reacted to the clip of the Two-Time announcing his intentions and was not impressed.

Reading a chat message which referred to one of Dr DisRespect's past scandals, where he had publicly apologized for cheating on his partner, the Twitch streamer said:

"Yes, he is more loyal to Nickmercs having his skin than his own wife. I mean he is also more loyal to Shungite."

While this had occurred over a week ago, on his recent stream, Nickmercs tore into HasanAbi for this comment and told his viewers that he was "dead to him." He has also claimed to have severed all contact with the streamer following the debacle and summed up the whole controversy by saying:

"I don't know, that was crazy. I unfollowed him on everything, I DM'd that f*cking guy and told him you're a prick for that and that's that. It is what it is."

Reddit reactions

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had a lot to say about Nickmercs' outburst, with many speaking out against his recent actions. Here are some of the reactions to the initial clip:

Another top streamer TimTheTatman has also taken a stand, asking Activision to remove his skin from the game in protest. Read about it here.

