"There are Roblox games that push 250K players": Battlefield 2042 players aren't impressed with Steam player count

For anyone unaware, Battlefield 2042's Season Two is coming soon, and players are once again raising their hopes. The game's player count has been a strong indicator of its overall performance, and its steep decline has showcased a lack of quality and balance.

There was even a time when the game's player count on Steam dropped below 1000. However, things have recovered somewhat since then. At the time of writing, over 7,000 players are playing the game on Steam alone. This once again got the community to discuss if there is still some hope left for it, and what could be the reasons behind its current numbers.

It is worth noting that these numbers are from Steam alone, and Battlefield 2042 is available on all other major platforms. Players can also play the game using Origin on PC to increase the accuracy of the numbers.

Irrespective of the actual figures, the recent count on Steam is far better than what it was before the launch of Season One.

Battlefield 2042 players react as the game enjoys a better player count

The original post was made by Reddit user u/BABA_YaAga, who shared a screenshot of the current player count. The user wanted to know if the number was because of the upcoming Season Two, or if there was another reason.

Several users chimed in, expressing their opinions behind the possible reason for these numbers. One user commented that it could be older players returning to complete the Battlepass. Once the first season is over, there will be a new battle pass, and the old one will expire along with all its rewards.

The Portal mode is known for customized gameplay, and there is currently a special server that allows users to boost their accounts by incredible amounts. One user thinks that many of the current players could be doing that, thus increasing the player count.

Some players are unimpressed with the playercount, as they believe that the standards of Battlefield 2042 have gone down to a large extent.

To make matters worse, Battlefield V has more players compared to that of the newer game. This adds on to what the fanbase thinks about the title, which was released in 2021.

Another player also suggested that the player count is still abysmal. Moreover, this is one of the worst games in the series in terms of content.

Despite the increase in player count, some are still having trouble finding filled lobbies for matches in Battlefield 2042.

Someone who got the game for $4 is glad that they did not have pay more for the game.

Some are more optimistic than others as they believe that the game is improving. They also feel that Season Two will be beneficial for the game but are surprised that it has taken DICE nearly a year to get things right.

It is a real shame when the available weapons in the game are far less in quality as compared to titles like Battlefield 4. It seems very likely that the choices for weapons will be anywhere close to that of older entries.

While the player count may seem satisfactory for now, it is not to the expected level by any means. Whether Battlefield 2042's Season Two will help increase it further will be interesting to see. There have been a few postives for Season One until the release of the new Exposure map.

Fans and players will hope that there will be several valuable additions in the upcoming season, although only a few players in the community are truly positive.

Edited by Saman