"This game still didn't die?": Battlefield 2042 community surprised with leaks of boats coming to the game

It's unknown if the gigantic battleship on the loading screen of Battlefield 2042 will ever turn out to be true or not. If recent leaks go by, the game might be getting new boats soon.

The recent leak has been made by Temporyal, who is highly reliable for such things related to Battlefield. The fresh news has again led to the community reacting over the possible inclusion of water vehicles in the future.

While the addition of boats may or may not work, the main problem with Battlefield 2042 lies elsewhere. Much of the promised content is yet to be delivered, which has caused massive dissatisfaction among fans. While some fans find the leak of the upcoming content positive, others have more questions.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts as leaks of boats emerge

Earlier on May 5, u/B4tB0y posted a screengrab of the tweet posted by Temporyal. It stated that two models of boats could be coming shortly. It's unclear how these boats will fit into the game. Each of the two models of the boats has four seats each and could feature in the game soon.

One common complaint by fans has been about the game's missing content. Things like scoreboards and voice chat weren't present at the release, but they were added later in the game. Several players feel that shouldn't have been the case, and more features should have been present.

Some players are unsure about the role of boats in the game. This stems from the fact that there is buggy water within the game.

Another user also responded that water combat will seriously need to improve if boats are to become part of the game.

Some aren't happy that Battlefield 2042 might become free-to-play in the future. With the decision being made seven months after its release, many players feel that they spent real-life money just to beta test the game.

The game has suffered tremendously from bugs that have been of all kinds, like soldiers flying in the air. One player brought it up by asking why they will need to use boats when they can fly.

It's pretty puzzling for some that boats and ships have been missing from the game for so long. This happens even though the game's loading screen has a gigantic battleship.

As the player count has reduced drastically, there has been a possible case of EA replacing the missing players with bots. One player cheekily commented that EA should break this news to the AI (bots), who will love it.

One can analyze the hatred players have in general for specialists. Despite the main post being completely different, one user again asked to get rid of specialists.

The leaked content is akin to the game being on life support for some. While DICE and EA have continued to work on Battlefield 2042, many players believe that it's too little too late.

For a prospective buyer, the fact that there are no boats in the game was quite a surprise.

There are rumors that Battlefield 2042 will be going free-to-play soon. It will also be in EA Play and present on the Xbox Game Pass. DICE and EA will hope that the services will bring new players into the game.

However, the developers will need to make radical changes to win over their players. Things like Season One content should be a top priority if EA wants to salvage its reputation.

Edited by Srijan Sen