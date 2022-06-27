Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 28)

Being lethal isn't always enough, and Guardians in Destiny 2 need to look good too, as some armor sets look absolutely hideous. To maintain their appealing features, they can get their hands on different cosmetic items in the Eververse Store that allow them to change the appearance of their armor.

Although Guardians can craft their own armor cosmetics, the items that are sold in the Eververse Store cannot be crafted in any possible way. There are two different currencies in the game that can be used to purchase items from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2.

Silver is the premium currency and can be used to purchase almost anything that's available in the store. Bright Dust, on the other hand, is another in-game currency that can be earned by completing different quests and challenges in the game.

Everything new in the Eververse Store after the Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 28)

Items in the Eververse Store keep rotating every week. Although it's slightly unlikely that an item will be repeated, some do come back, but with an altered currency.

For example, there are a few armor ornaments that are essentially sold for silver. However, they made an appearance in the store for a week and were then sold for Bright Dust. That said, here's a list of all the new items that Guardians can purchase with Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

1) Ships

The Gigantes Carrier Exotic ship (Image via Bungie)

Ships are a major cosmetic item in the game. These aren't used in any sort of combat, but they do look good when Guardians keep traveling to different locations.

The only ship to go on sale this week is the Gigantes Carrier. According to lore, it was built under The Spider's supervision. The clunky Exotic ship will sell for around 2,000 Bright Dust. Unfortunately, there aren't any Exotic sparrows on sale this week.

2) Ghost Shells

Ghost Shells alter the appearance of the Guardians' Ghost. While these are just cosmetic in nature, Guardians can upgrade these shells and fit some Ghost specific mods onto them. These mods affect the experience that a Guardian earns in any activity, or the amount of Glimmer that they get after completing a mission.

That said, there are two exotic Ghost Shells that will be sold this week and both of them will be priced at around 2,850 Bright Dust.

Egregore Shell

The Egregore Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

Battleworn Shell

The Battle Worn Exotic Ghost shell in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

3) Weapon Ornaments

These are some items that Guardians are really looking forward to in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. This week two different weapon ornaments are going on sale. Players can get their hands on the weapon ornament for the Beloved Legendary Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2, which will be priced at 700 Bright Dust.

The Beloved Sniper Rifle weapon ornament (Image via Bungie)

The other weapon ornament for sale this week is for the Traveler's Chosen Exotic Sidearm. Since it's an Exotic weapon ornament, it's going to be more expensive compared to its legendary counterpart, and will be priced at 1,250 Bright Dust.

The Dream of The Sky weapon ornament for Traveler's Chosen (Image via Bungie)

4) Shaders, Emotes and other cosmetics

This week's Eververse Store in Destiny 2 will see three different emotes being sold. One is a Rare emote, one is Legendary, and the final one is an Exotic.

The Exotic emote is priced at 4,250 Bright Dust, making it one of the most expensive ones in the game. The Legendary variant will set Guardians back by 700 Bright Dust, and the Rare one will be sold for 400 Bright Dust. Apart from the two Ghost projections, a shader known as the Irradiant Charoite will also be sold.

