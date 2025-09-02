Valorant patch 11.05 notes: Harbor updates, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 11.05 notes reveal visual updates for Harbor, esports features updates, player behavior changes, and bug fixes. While it's only visual updates for this patch, Harbor will get larger changes that will be revealed at the Valorant Champions 2025.

Ad

Pick' Ens are back for the upcoming Champions 2025. You will be able to predict winners and earn points for correct guesses. You will also be able to be part of your favorite creator's Faction, which will have unique in-game rewards.

Check out the full Valorant patch notes below.

Also Read: All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2025 Paris

Valorant patch 11.05 release notes

The full Valorant patch 11.05 notes are as follows:

Ad

Trending

ALL PLATFORMS

AGENT UPDATES

Harbor

Visual effects updated for clarity. Hold your horses – these aren’t the larger updates we’ve been talking about. But you will hear more about those at Champs, so stay tuned. For the moment, we’re updating the visual clarity of his abilities.

Reckoning

Reduced visual noise. Updated ground indicator to more clearly show its impact range. The yellow wisp is now closer to the Agent being hit, so it’s easier to see where someone is hiding before the concuss comes down. Shortened water splash on the ground for visibility.

Cove

Improved visual clarity of shield health states. The health state is now more reflected in the visual water animation.

ESPORTS FEATURES UPDATES

It’s time to make a choice—Pick’ Ems have returned in time for Champions Paris! Starting on September 4th, you will have access to the Group Stage in-client and on the web. Predict the advancing teams for points, earning extra points for correctly guessing the exact placement. You’ll be able to earn rewards for participating.

This year, we’re adding something extra to up the ante—you can align yourself with your favorite creator’s Faction! Choose carefully, as you can only join one faction. Each group offers a unique in-game reward.

If you do well, the points you earn in Groups and Playoffs stage will contribute to the Faction leader’s score. See if your Faction wins it all!

PLAYER BEHAVIOR UPDATES

We have adjusted our behavior system to address Remake Abuse and Gameplay Participation.

Penalties will increase for those who repeatedly AFK and dodge queues. This affects those who consistently abuse and disrupt our systems so don’t worry, we won’t be unfairly penalizing players who are genuinely trying to play.

BUG FIXES

General

Improved the backend technology around detection abilities (i.e. Prowlers, Wingman, Dizzy, etc) so they can more reliably detect opponents within their field of view.

Added audio cleanup logic to make sure unexpected audio events don't continue playing across round transitions.

Agents

Astra

Fixed an issue where bullet tracers pass through Astra's Cosmic Divide. This fix reintroduces an audio bug where there is a slight audio hitch when passing through the Astra wall.

Chamber

Fixed an issue where Chamber's Trademark in-world icon would not change color when aimed at.

Clove

Fixed an issue where Clove's Pick-Me-Up cast sound was silent for enemies. Deadlock

Fixed an issue where Deadlock's Sound Sensor and Cypher's Trapwire were more difficult to place than intended.

Fixed a Spectator bug with Deadlock's Annihilation deafen, where audio processing was not cleaning up as expected after a spectated player was impacted by the ability.

Fixed issue where use of Deadlock's Annihilation on Yoru's Fakeout clone would apply audio effects to the real Yoru.

Gekko

Fixed a bug where "Spike Down" VO would play if Wingman was destroyed right after planting the Spike.

Jett

Fixed a bug where Jett’s Tailwind audio would continue into the next round.

Sova

Fixed audio issue where the “being watched” sonic feedback of Sova’s Owl Drone wouldn't trigger if the drone had line-of-sight to the player when the drone spawned.

Vyse

Fixed issue where Vyse’s Steel Garden audio could trigger twice after Observers swap targets.

Fixed a bug where Vyse's Razorvine would leave circles on the minimap for observers when Vyse died.

Waylay

Fixed a bug where Waylay's Saturate could affect enemies after they left the range of the area of effect.

Yoru

Fixed an issue where Yoru's Gatecrash in-world icon would not change color when aimed at.

We have fixed a bug where, in some cases, after turning invisible, Yoru and Reyna would reappear in their original location when the invisibility ends.

Ad

PC ONLY

BUG FIXES

Premier

Fixed an issue on the Awards tab where long names were not displayed correctly in some languages.

CONSOLE ONLY

Competitive Updates

Updated leaderboards to display Immortal+ ranked rating thresholds

Bug Fixes

New Player Tips have been switched off while we fix an issue where they are being

displayed for a much shorter time than intended to new players. We are actively

investigating having the feature switched back on as soon as possible.

Check out some of our Valorant map tier lists to know which Agents to play where:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.