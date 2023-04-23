Warzone 2 glitch allows DMZ players to breathe underwater indefinitely 

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3's release, a lot of content has been added to the game. However, with this update came various glitches that have been discovered by the playerbase, including a new one that allows gamers to breathe underwater indefinitely. Such exploits grant unfair advantages and can disrupt the natural flow of matches if developers do not patch them promptly.

Players can use the new glitch by hiding underwater. This will make gamers incredibly hard to spot, allowing them to eliminate them while keeping cover; it is possible to shoot underwater in Warzone 2. More details of the glitch can be found below.

How to breathe underwater in Warzone 2 DMZ by performing a glitch

One way to get the developers to patch a glitch is by making it popular so that more players know that they should exploit it. This forces developers to take action and release a hotfix quickly. Here's how to use the glitch to your advantage in DMZ:

This exploit can be performed solo without any teammates. First, you will need to find a Rebreather item, which can be spotted by going through various loot boxes around Al Mazrah. This item was introduced in the first episode of Raids and allows players to breathe underwater. It was featured again as a field upgrade in the latest season and can be used up to four times, which resets the player's breath timer while underwater.

Next, you need to find an Ammo Box field upgrade, which is a necessary item to perform this exploit in Warzone 2. Furthermore, you must also ensure your backpack is full — with each slot taken by various items found in Al Mazrah — to perform this exploit correctly in the DMZ mode.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We released a small update that fixed an issue where some Players were not able to load into a DMZ match when changing Loadout weapons.



trello.com/c/hmXYJwJI/231… We released a small update that fixed an issue where some Players were not able to load into a DMZ match when changing Loadout weapons. 🚩 We released a small update that fixed an issue where some Players were not able to load into a DMZ match when changing Loadout weapons.trello.com/c/hmXYJwJI/231…

Now, after finding both the aforementioned items, head into the water and drop your Ammo Box field upgrade. Then, add another resource to the slot that was previously used by the now-discarded item.

When underwater, use the Rebreather to reset your breathing timer three times and ensure you have one more breath left. While taking the last bit of oxygen left from the item, swap it for the ammo box that's next to you as soon as the animation ends. This will trigger the glitch, adding all your breath back to the Rebreather.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We've just released a small update. View the most recent Patch Notes here:



callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… We've just released a small update. View the most recent Patch Notes here: 📢 We've just released a small update. View the most recent Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

you can now re-pick the Rebreather item and see that all four breaths have been re-added to the item. This exploit can be repeated indefinitely until the gas takes over your position, practically allowing you to stay underwater for the entirety of a DMZ match.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 is currently live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X|S, and this exploit can be performed on all platforms. However, players should keep in mind that other gamers can report unethical gameplay instances, which could possibly result in a ban. Furthermore, developers are most probably aware of this glitch and are working on releasing a hotfix for it.

Poll : 0 votes