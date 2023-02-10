Warzone 2 Season 2 will see the return of the classic MW2 map Afghan as a POI

Call of Duty Warzone 2 season 2 is almost around the corner. With the free-to-play battle royale getting some massive overhaul in the forthcoming season, players will be pleased to hear that a new POI (Point of Interest) is coming along with some quality of life updates.

The brand new POI will feature a crashed airplane in the Sattiq Cave region of the Al Mazrah map in the game. While some of the previous leaks confirms the return of a classic Call of Duty multiplayer map in the battle royale, the published image in the block hints the same. Read this article to learn more about the POI in detail.

Brand new POI in Al Mazrah will feature a crashed aircraft in Warzone 2

If you are a Call of Duty veteran, you will not need to take a second to recognize the image attached below. Published in the Season 2 Tactical Overview Guide, the image is a replica of the fan-favorite Afghan map from the original Modern Warfare 2.

According to Call of Duty intel, a large aircraft has been found on the north side of the Sa'id City in Al Mazrah. The blog also stated that season 2 will feature an exclusive underground Cave Network to easily infiltrate enemy bases.

While this feature is very similar to Caldera and Verdansk's underground network, the update in Warzone 2 will bring more variety to the playstyle of both DMZ and battle royale in the upcoming days.

Previously, the Sattiq Cave region was more of a free space and players tended to ignore the POI as it did not offer much of a cover to be tactical and engage in gunfights. However, with the crashed aircraft making a massive overhaul of the place's geography, they will now have more places to hide and actively engage in combat at the same time.

Warzone 2 season 2 is also bringing a brand new resurgence map to the table. With Ashika Island bringing some major flashbacks to the latest iteration's Rebirth Island days, players will be happy to explore the map and beyond. It will host DMZ and resurgence mode simultaneously, making the game more open to a different set of players.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Roadmap



Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02Resurgence is back on Ashika IslandGrind to the top with MP Ranked PlayInfected and Gun Game returnMajor BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 bit.ly/S02Roadmap🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play🎯 Infected and Gun Game return🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag https://t.co/sz7uLLItCC

With Gulag returning to 1v1, armor plates going back to three at the start, there have been some massive quality updates in the game as well. Given that it will provide many things that the community has clamored for since its release, it is expected that the new season will bring back some of the lost fanbase. Warzone 2 season 2 will go live on February 15.

