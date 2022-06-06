"BAR is the meta" - Warzone pro reveals the best assault rifle to use in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 Reloaded brought a lot of nerfs and buffs to the table. The game itself has changed a lot with each season, and the meta is noticeably different. With each season, Call of Duty Warzone's meta shifts quite a bit, with some of the weapons seeing changes now and then.

Recently, a Warzone pro player named Isaac "IceManIsaac" Hamilton revealed that BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle) in Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone is becoming the meta. According to him, it is the best rifle to equip in the game, thanks to the recent buffs by Infinity Ward, and is in the lead for the best guns to use in the game right now.

IceManIsaac believes the BAR is the new meta in Warzone

BAR is one of the classic weapons in Warzone that were added to the game after the Call of Duty: Vanguard update. It was immediately noticed among players as the rifle can cause very high damage compared to the other assault rifles in the game. But the gun becoming a meta after the updates was quite unexpected.

BAR wasn't really the primary option for a lot of players, as the gun itself did have it's own shortcomings. For example, BAR's recoil was a little harder to control and had a long ADS (Aim Down Sight) time.

For the mentioned reasons, players would not choose BAR as their primary option when they could choose between guns like STG44 or XM4.

But with the recent changes made to the BAR, it has become one of the most deadly and top tier rifles in the game, to such an extent that, it is becoming the meta for Season 3 Reloaded in Warzone.

IceManIsaac had this opinion to add when mentioning the BAR :

"In my opinion, BAR is a top two AR in the game, the other AR in the lead is the STG."

Attachments which make BAR the perfect weapon to rock

BAR from Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

IceManIsaac also talked about the best loadout to make the BAR an absolute powerhouse. The given attachment makes the weapon fit the current meta of Warzone perfectly.

It is also one of the best weapons to use in Caldera. The loadout provides insane mobility and ADS time, along with minimal recoil and a faster TTK (Time to Kill).

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: CGC 30" XL

Optic: SVT-40 PU SCOPE 3-6x

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Perk 1: Hardscope

Perk 2: On-Hand

IceManIsaac mentioned his reason for picking the Rubber Grip over the often chosen Polymer Grip being the screen shake this gun has. Rubber Grip significantly reduces the screen shake and makes the recoil much more managable. He said:

"I really suggest rocking the Rubber Grip on this, because Rubber Grip helps with the actual visual shake on the screen."

As per IceManIsaac, the removed stock also helps with ADS time and mobility, which is an added bonus. When using the BAR, even if players feel like they need to work on their recoil, adding a stock won't do any harm. IceManIsaac said:

"You do not need a dedicated stock, using the removed stock will get that gun aim down sight faster and move faster."

BAR is a weapon you must use while you can

Many YouTubers are also praising how BAR is the meta weapon to use right now. It should be the perfect choice for players who are looking to make some aggressive play and mow down enemies with insane mobility. The weapon can be paired with any fast TTK smg such as MP40 with the Overkill perk.

The STG assault rifle was one of the most picked weapons in the game. However, after a recent damage range nerf, it is now paired with some of the other handpicked rifles in the game. With that being said, the new buffs made to the BAR have made it the best contender.

Right now, BAR is easily the most consistent and one of the best weapons in Warzone right now. It is recommended that players try this gun out with the given attachments to ensure they can maximize their win percentage.

