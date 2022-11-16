Who accused HasanAbi? The entire sexual abuse allegation and controversy explained

Hasan "HasanAbi" was on the receiving end of a sexual abuse allegation on November 14 when a clip from the Twitch channel ChudLogic went viral. The clip showcased a message which accused Hasan of having "slept with" an underage girl when he was 24.

The accusation came from an Instagram influencer and a relatively small Twitch streamer known by the moniker Lavlune, who claimed to be the friend of the supposed victim. The message, which was a screenshot of a Discord chat, read:

"I think Hasan's outrage against everything is really funny because he slept with my friend when she was like, 17 and he was 24."

The allegations spread over social media pretty quickly. HasanAbi is one of the most popular Twitch streamers right now and is a known political commentator, with many in his audience bringing it up from the start of his November 14 livestream.

While addressing the accusations, the 31-year-old streamer made it clear that the whole thing was a lie and could lead to a lawsuit for defamation.

HasanAbi hits back at Lavlune's "psychotic" allegation of him sleeping with a minor

The phrasing of the Discord message from Lavlune suggests that the Turkish-American streamer had sexual relations with a minor. Something he vehemently denied in his repudiation of the accusations on stream.

Referring to the age numbers as fabrications, HasanAbi asserted that Lavalune had intentionally "massaged" the numbers to make them sound scandalous:

"Uh, we'll just massage the numbers a little bit. We'll just massage the numbers a little bit, you know what I mean? How f*cked up is that? You really gonna f*cking turn around, you gonna weaponize this s**t and make this s**t up? What a psychotic insane f*cking thing to do."

Reacting to ChudLogic's clip, he also noted that people involved in the clip, and others, have steered clear of calling the accusations authentic because they are not:

"By the way, these guys are also trynna cover their own a*ses too cus' like, they're talking about potential legal implications for them too. Every single person involved in this has openly stated that this is f*cking bullsh*t. The reason why they say that is because they recognize that it's bullsh*t and that it is sueable bullsh*t."

Importantly, another socio-political commenter and streamer, Destiny, came out in HasanAbi's defense, explaining that he had seen Lavlune's post on other Discord channels too but had not brought it up in public because there was no basis for those accusations.

Here is a clip of the relevant portions from Destiny's stream:

Timestamp 1:51:54

Destiny said:

"She's posted it in Chud's server, she's posted in many group chats and she has leaked it to a lot of individuals... I just don't to say it on my stream because: 1. However much I hate Hasan, I'm not gonna let some stupid f*ck make false rape accusations on my stream, that's disgusting. 2. Because for her safety, she's gonna get in a bunch of f*cking trouble if she's out here telling wild f*cking lies."

As it stands, Lavlune reacted in a now-deleted Tweet where she backtracked on her statements, saying that what HasanAbi did was not illegal but hypocritical because he had previously talked about problematic age gaps in the case of sexual partners. Here is what the deleted tweet read:

"whats the insane allegation? it was legal. HES the one who freaks out over age gap relations, not me."

Lavlune also backtracked on her allegations in a Discord message. She wrote:

"Let me repeat, hasan did not break the law. She was a legal adult. The age gap is, whatever."

However, HasanAbi pointed out in his November 14 stream that Lavlune's statements not only insinuated the age gap but also accused him of having slept with a minor, which is a crime:

Timestamp 22:34

"It is literally, it is a crime to... What she's basically saying is that I've committed a crime. And it is not only a complete fabrication, she knows what the truth is and decided to massage it a little bit so she could f*cking slander me with a crime."

HasanAbi has also warned that Lavlune could be sued for her statements, hinting that the other person involved, who is their mutual friend, is a celebrity and if their identity comes out, Lavlune could have a huge defamation lawsuit on her hands. He further clarified that the woman was 19 at the time, not 17, as alleged by Lavlune.

Meanwhile, Lavlune took to her Patreon channel on November 14 to reiterate that "Hasan did nothing illegal" and that she would take an indefinite break from streaming.

