The weekend before Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall is one of the most critical periods for players to create load-outs. Thankfully, Xur is here to help players build their loadouts around subclass and weapons. The Agent of the Nine is known for selling game-changing stats on armor pieces alongside god rolls on firearms.

This week (January 13), Xur can be found in the Tower, near the Hangar area. Players will need to spawn at the Courtyard waypoint and take the stairs to their left. The following image will help clear up any confusion about the Agent of the Nine's Exotic shop.

Xur location at the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (January 13)

Xur is selling the following Exotics on the first page of his inventory:

Suros Regime Kinetic Auto Rifle.

Orpheus Rig leg piece for Hunters.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence gauntlets for Titans.

Phoenix Protocol chest armor for Warlocks.

Armor pieces worth the pickup this week include Hunter's Orpheus Rig with 22 Resilience and 19 Intellect, alongside Warlock's Phoenix Protocol with 17 Discipline. On the second page, two weapons, including Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale, are for sale with Opening Shot and Subsistence, respectively.

Orpheus Rig for sale this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

The price of both these weapons is 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

In the Legendary weapon section, Chrysura Melo Auto Rifle is worth the pickup with Dynamic Sway Reduction and Harmony. Players can also get the added benefit of Range with masterwork, making it one of the most powerful perk combinations to use inside PvP.

Additionally, the IKELOS Sniper Rifle from this season is also for sale, with perks such as Perpetual Motion and Focused Fury. All weapons are available for sale in exchange for 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmers.

Chrysura Melo for sale this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

For armor pieces, Warlocks can pick up the gauntlets and leg piece with 61 and 68 base stats, respectively. The gauntlet consists of 22 Resilience, while the leg piece comes with 16 Mobility and 26 Strength. Titans are recommended to purchase the chest piece with 27 Resilience, alongside the leg piece with 25 resilience and 20 Strength.

Warlock gauntlets for sale this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Hunters can go for the gauntlets with 28 Mobility, chest piece with 17 Recovery and 22 Discipline, alongside helmet with 17 Mobility and 20 Strength.

