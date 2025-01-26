Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

Zenless Zone Zero’s Pulchra is one of the characters coming to the playable roster in the version 1.6 update. She has been recently revealed via the drip marketing campaign, which also unveiled her element and fighting style. Besides, credible third-party sources like Dimbreath have shared her in-game animation and combat preview from the ongoing closed beta test.

This article takes a closer look at Pulchra’s gameplay leaks in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change from the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Pulchra gameplay and combat animation leaks explored

Pulchra is confirmed to be a Stun agent from the Electric roster via the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing. Hence, players can expect her to take on the sub-DPS role in teams somewhat similar to Anby.

In the leaked footage, Pulchra can be seen unleashing her Basic Attack at the beginning. She launches three forward strikes, each dealing Physical DMG. The piercing attack, on the other hand, comes from her Special Skill, which also grants her some resistance to interruption.

Also read — Zenless Zone Zero Trigger leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

As per the leak, Pulchra also has access to a special state that is activated after launching Special Skill, Assist, Follow-Up, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. While in the stance, she can launch multiple follow-up attacks. This way, she can maximize her stun potential to quickly stagger bosses.

Upon activating the Enhanced Special Skill, she can launch piercing attacks dealing massive Physical DMG. In the leaked clip, her Ultimate appears to be equally powerful as she shoots forward, inflicting heavy elemental DMG.

Viewers might also notice Pulchra’s ability to trigger Quick Assist. However, the ability is activated only when the targeted enemy sustains a heavy attack. She may also need to be off-field for the effect to work in the first place.

Check out our other Zenless Zone Zero articles:

