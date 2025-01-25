  • home icon
Zenless Zone Zero Trigger kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

By Akash Paul
Modified Jan 25, 2025 18:40 GMT
Image showing Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Trigger kit leaks explored (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger is one of the highly anticipated agents heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update. She was officially revealed via the latest drip marketing campaign, which also unveiled her element and fighting style. Thanks to the leaks from GuiL, a credible third-party source, players learned about her potential abilities.

This article takes a closer look at Trigger’s leaked kit in Zenless Zone Zero.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change from the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Trigger kit leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing campaign confirmed that Trigger will be an Electric agent specializing in the Stun fighting style. Listed below are her leaked abilities from the version 1.6 beta:

Basic Attack

Performs four-stage forward attacks, dealing both Physical and Electric DMG. Hold the ability to enter a Sniper stance and shoot forward, dealing Electric DMG. She will automatically evade attacks when hit by enemies.

Evading attacks will trigger a Perfect Dodge. Release the button to perform a finishing blow and exit the Sniper stance. Spending on the shooting, Trigger gains a Snipe point. She further applies a special effect on allies after hitting an enemy with a finishing blow.

Trigger can also activate a Support Shooting Basic Attack when she gains sufficient Call points. This ability generates an imbalance value. The move is considered an Additional Attack.

Special Attack

Trigger can activate her Special Attack to perform a forward charge slash, dealing Electric DMG. The EX Special version of this ability enables her to launch an additional attack, inflicting massive elemental damage. Additionally, she can activate the Support Shooting Basic Attack without consuming Call points.

Ultimate

Launches a powerful attack in a large area dealing massive Electric DMG. She remains invulnerable throughout the animation.

Core Passive

When the hold version of Basic Attack hits an enemy, Trigger grants the special effect for a few seconds to the entire team. Their attacks will increase the target’s Daze vulnerability multiplier. Her Additional Attack further boosts the Daze value.

