NRG vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is entering its midway point as the matchups featuring the teams with a 1-1 record are set to take place. Some notable teams in this pool include KT Rolster, Bilibili Gaming, and T1. The winners of this pool will be one best-of-three series away from qualifying for the playoffs phase.

NRG and MAD Lions will take to the stage for the second game of the day in a classic North America vs EMEA clash. Both teams will be looking to cement their shot at the knockout stage, and a victory here would be the first step.

NRG vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

NRG had a terrible start to their League of Legends Worlds 2023 after suffering a humiliating stomp courtesy of the LPL 4th seed Weibo Gaming. The LCS 2023 Summer Split champions couldn't find their footing and quickly succumbed to the opponents' pressure. The LCS 1st seed would be drawn against the LCS 3rd seed, Team Liquid, in the 0-1 matchup.

NRG returned to form in this game and absolutely demolished Team Liquid. From mid-laner Cristian "Palafox" Palafox finding an early solo kill against Eain "APA" Stearns to Niship "Dhokla" Doshi being an imperious raid boss on the Jax pick, NRG simply outmatched Team Liquid in every aspect and progressed to the pool of 1-1 teams present in the Swiss stage.

MAD Lions had a similar start to NRG in their League of Legends Worlds 2023 campaign. The LEC's 3rd seed felt lifeless and was never a threat to Cloud9 in the opening matchup. Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság's signature Ezreal pick did very little, while Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla's failed level 2 invasion sealed the fate of the EMEA representatives as they never recovered after that fatal error.

In the 0-1 matchup against Team BDS, MAD Lions were in their comfort zone, with Elyoya's Bel'Veth pick doing wonders. The rest of the squad also performed admirably and did not allow Team BDS to have any say on the map. While Ilias "nuc" Bizriken's Azir was quite imposing, MAD Lions did well enough to thwart him and prevent Team BDS from clawing their way back.

NRG are the slight favorites to win this matchup and advance further in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage with a positive record. However, MAD Lions have an equally good chance of victory, as both teams have only won regional matchups in the event so far. The squad with a better teamfighting draft and agency has a good chance of clinching victory.

Head-to-head

NRG and MAD Lions have not faced each other at a League of Legends tournament before this matchup.

Previous results

NRG's latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a dominant victory over regional opponents Team Liquid. Similarly, MAD Lions secured a comfortable win against their EU counterparts in Team BDS.

Worlds 2023 rosters

NRG

Top - Niship "Dhokla" Doshi

Doshi Jungle - Juan "Contractz" Arturo Garcia

Arturo Garcia Mid - Cristian "Palafox" Palafox

Palafox ADC - Ian "FBI" Victor Huang

Victor Huang Support - Lee "IgNar" Dong-geun

Dong-geun Head Coach - Thomas "Thinkcard" Slotkin

MAD Lions

Top - Kim "Chasy" Dong-hyeon

Dong-hyeon Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Prades Batalla Mid - Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer

Dinçer ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Orság Support - Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov

Galabov Head Coach - Patrick "Pad" Suckow-Breum

Livestream details

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between NRG and MAD Lions:

PDT: 22 October, 1 am

CEST: 22 October, 10 am

IST: 22 October, 1:30 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Popular co-streams by personalities like Caedrel, Broxah, Doublelift, and more are also available for viewers to catch all the action.

