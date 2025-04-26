Oblivion Remastered: All Daedric Artifacts, and how to get them

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Apr 26, 2025 08:32 GMT
Taking a look at Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered.
Taking a look at Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered are strong items bestowed upon the player by Daedric Princes. These items are received as rewards after completing a quest for them. Fifteen such tasks must be accomplished under the Daedric Princes orders. All Daedric Princes have shrines scattered across Cyrodiil, where people can worship them. Although Daedra worship is not prohibited in Cyrodiil, it contradicts the state-sanctioned religion of worshipping the the Nine Divines.

Ad

We go over all the Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered and how heroes may go about acquiring them.

Also read: Sudden Oblivion Remastered patch locks out all upscaling options on Xbox Game Pass copies

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered

The quests that reward players with Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered have various prerequisites, like character level and other items. However, the biggest similarity between these quests are the way they offer the reward. Players must locate the Daedric Shrine, provide the prerequisite materials, converse with the Daedric Prince, and accept the Daedric Quest associated with the shrine.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Daedric Shrine icon in Oblivion Remastered map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)
Daedric Shrine icon in Oblivion Remastered map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Here the 15 different Daedric Artifacts, their quests, prerequisites, general locations, and more.

Ad

Daedric Artifact

Level requirement

Items required

Shrine Quest

Statue location

Azura’s Star

2

Glow Dust

Azura

Found in the northern mountains of Cyrodiil, which can be reached by travelling north from Cheydinhal, then continuing northwest until you reach Lord Rugdumph's Estate.

Ebony Blade

15

Nightshade

Mephala

North of the Imperial City, close to where the "a" is in The Heartlands map marking.

Goldbrand

20

Daedra Heart

Boethia

Found at the eastern end of the edge of the map between Fort Naso and Fort Facian, where the "m" is in The Valus Mountains map marking.

Mace of Molag Bal

17

Lion Pelt

Molag Bal

From Weynon Priory, head south east until you reach "T" in The Great Forest map marking.

Masque of Clavicus Vile

20

500 Gold

Clavicus Vile

West of Imperial City, where the Gold Road meets Lake Rumore.

Oghma Infinium

20

All other Daedric quests done and started Blood of Daedra quest

Hermaeus Mora

From the Orange Road, head toward the middle of The Colovian Highlands and The Jerall Mountains map markings.

Ring of Khajiiti

10

Bonemeal, Ectoplasm, or Mort Flesh

Meridia

West of Skingrad, head further west from Mara Wayshrine.

Ring of Namira

5

Personality less than or equal to 20

Namira

Found east of Bruma and close to where the map reads The Silver Road.

Saviour's Hide

17

Bear Pelt or Wolf Pelt

Hircine

South of Imperial City, just west of Nibenay Valley and North of Green Road map markings.

Sanguine Rose

8

Cyrodilic Brandy

Sanguine

Found north west of Skingrad, just below the map marking Imperial Reserve.

Skeleton Key

10


Nocturnal

Found North of Leyawiin, on the eastern bank of The Lower Niben, just north of Blankenmarch settlement.

Skull of Corruption

5

Black Soul Gem

Vaermina

Found south of Cheydinhal, where the map reads Lake Poppad on the east of The Reed River.

Spell Breaker

10


Peryite

Found south east of Kynareth Wayshrine, closeto Silverfish River just west of Lake Canulus.

Volendrung

10

Troll Fat

Malacath

North of Anvil, right where the "T" is in The Gold Coast map marking.

Wabbajack

2

Lesser Soul Gem, Lettuce, and Yarn

Sheogorath

This Daedric Shrine statue can be found close to the Stendarr Wayshrine, south of Bravil.

Ad

Once your character has reached a high-enough level, visit a Daedric shrine and make an appropriate offering. Following this, the shrine's Daedric Prince will assign the hero a quest. These particular quests may include invitations to commit unlawful or unethical behaviors. Fulfilling them is entirely up to you. If you are caught commiting a crime for a Daedra, a bounty may be put on the hero.

Locating the shrines above can be tricky since most of them can only be discovered in the vast wilderness or Cyrodiil. However, they all have the map marker as shown in the above image, so keep a, eye out for it on your compasses.

Ad

For more information on Oblivion Remastered, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications