Oblivion Remastered: All Daedric Artifacts, and how to get them

Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered are strong items bestowed upon the player by Daedric Princes. These items are received as rewards after completing a quest for them. Fifteen such tasks must be accomplished under the Daedric Princes orders. All Daedric Princes have shrines scattered across Cyrodiil, where people can worship them. Although Daedra worship is not prohibited in Cyrodiil, it contradicts the state-sanctioned religion of worshipping the the Nine Divines.

Ad

We go over all the Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered and how heroes may go about acquiring them.

Also read: Sudden Oblivion Remastered patch locks out all upscaling options on Xbox Game Pass copies

All Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered

The quests that reward players with Daedric Artifacts in Oblivion Remastered have various prerequisites, like character level and other items. However, the biggest similarity between these quests are the way they offer the reward. Players must locate the Daedric Shrine, provide the prerequisite materials, converse with the Daedric Prince, and accept the Daedric Quest associated with the shrine.

Ad

Trending

Daedric Shrine icon in Oblivion Remastered map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Here the 15 different Daedric Artifacts, their quests, prerequisites, general locations, and more.

Ad

Daedric Artifact Level requirement Items required Shrine Quest Statue location Azura’s Star 2 Glow Dust Azura Found in the northern mountains of Cyrodiil, which can be reached by travelling north from Cheydinhal, then continuing northwest until you reach Lord Rugdumph's Estate. Ebony Blade 15 Nightshade Mephala North of the Imperial City, close to where the "a" is in The Heartlands map marking. Goldbrand 20 Daedra Heart Boethia Found at the eastern end of the edge of the map between Fort Naso and Fort Facian, where the "m" is in The Valus Mountains map marking. Mace of Molag Bal 17 Lion Pelt Molag Bal From Weynon Priory, head south east until you reach "T" in The Great Forest map marking. Masque of Clavicus Vile 20 500 Gold Clavicus Vile West of Imperial City, where the Gold Road meets Lake Rumore. Oghma Infinium 20 All other Daedric quests done and started Blood of Daedra quest Hermaeus Mora From the Orange Road, head toward the middle of The Colovian Highlands and The Jerall Mountains map markings. Ring of Khajiiti 10 Bonemeal, Ectoplasm, or Mort Flesh Meridia West of Skingrad, head further west from Mara Wayshrine. Ring of Namira 5 Personality less than or equal to 20 Namira Found east of Bruma and close to where the map reads The Silver Road. Saviour's Hide 17 Bear Pelt or Wolf Pelt Hircine South of Imperial City, just west of Nibenay Valley and North of Green Road map markings. Sanguine Rose 8 Cyrodilic Brandy Sanguine Found north west of Skingrad, just below the map marking Imperial Reserve. Skeleton Key 10

Nocturnal Found North of Leyawiin, on the eastern bank of The Lower Niben, just north of Blankenmarch settlement. Skull of Corruption 5 Black Soul Gem Vaermina Found south of Cheydinhal, where the map reads Lake Poppad on the east of The Reed River. Spell Breaker 10

Peryite Found south east of Kynareth Wayshrine, closeto Silverfish River just west of Lake Canulus. Volendrung 10 Troll Fat Malacath North of Anvil, right where the "T" is in The Gold Coast map marking. Wabbajack 2 Lesser Soul Gem, Lettuce, and Yarn Sheogorath This Daedric Shrine statue can be found close to the Stendarr Wayshrine, south of Bravil.

Ad

Once your character has reached a high-enough level, visit a Daedric shrine and make an appropriate offering. Following this, the shrine's Daedric Prince will assign the hero a quest. These particular quests may include invitations to commit unlawful or unethical behaviors. Fulfilling them is entirely up to you. If you are caught commiting a crime for a Daedra, a bounty may be put on the hero.

Locating the shrines above can be tricky since most of them can only be discovered in the vast wilderness or Cyrodiil. However, they all have the map marker as shown in the above image, so keep a, eye out for it on your compasses.

Ad

For more information on Oblivion Remastered, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.