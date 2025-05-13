Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete A Better Mousetrap quest

A Better Mousetrap in Oblivion Remastered is one of the main quests in the Shivering Isles DLC. It requires you to reactivate the Xedilian defense system, which works by preventing uninvited guests from entering the forbidden Isles.

To that extent, here's everything you need to know about the A Better Mousetrap quest in Oblivion Remastered.

A detailed walkthrough of A Better Mousetrap quest in Oblivion Remastered

To start this quest in Oblivion Remastered, you will first need to speak to Sheogorath in the New Sheoth Palace. He will ask you to reactivate the deadly Xedilian defense system and hand you the Manual of Xedilian and the Attenuator of Judgement.

Finding the Focus Crystals

Grummite Shaman in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Zelendes)

Reach Xedilian, which is located southwest of the New Sheoth Palace, and enter the ruins. Be wary of your surroundings as this place is filled with traps, pressure plates, and a lot of hostile Grummite Whelps.

Among the many enemies, you will need to find the Grummite Shaman Whelps. The Focus Crystals are attached to the staff of these shamans, which you can loot from their bodies after defeating them.

Upon acquiring a Focus Crystal, place it into a nearby Judgement Nexus and continue forward towards the next shaman. You will need to find three Focus Crystals to complete this step.

Activate the Resonator of Judgement

The Resonator of Judgement in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Zelendes)

After placing all three Focus Crystals, head into the final room where you will again have to face Grummite Whelps. One of the many enemies here will also be a Grummite Magnus Whelp.

Note: You can find a Madness Sword Matrix from one of the Grummite Whelp bodies.

Continue forward to locate the Resonator of Judgement. It is a large, crystal-like structure, which is frankly difficult to miss. Use the Attenuator of Judgement to activate the Resonator of Judgement and then the teleportation pad in the next room, which will take you to Kiliban Nyrandil, the caretaker.

You can now carry on with the follow-up quest called Baiting the Trap.

