5 operators who could be great to use in Rainbow 6 Mobile

Rainbow 6 Mobile, the widely anticipated mobile installment of the Rainbow 6 franchise from Ubisoft, introduces the series' fierce and strategic gameplay to the mobile platform. With so many operators, a few standouts provide unique skills and playstyles, boosting the mobile gaming experience. These operators have skills that can give Rainbow 6 Mobile more depth, excitement, and tactical variety.

In this article, the writer will look at the characteristics of these outstanding characters and why they are good candidates for use in Rainbow 6 Mobile.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Twitch and 4 other operators who can be of great use in Rainbow 6 Mobile

1) Smoke

James Porter, called Smoke in-game, is a defensive operator specializing in area denial and resisting aggressive attacker pushes. His ability, Remote Gas Grenade, allows him to launch hazardous gas canisters that when explode, produce a lethal gas. This smoke creates a dense cloud that obstructs eyesight and harms any attackers trapped inside. Smoke's ability to control the game's flow and push opponents to reconsider their strategy makes him a vital defensive asset.

Smoke's area denial skills in Rainbow 6 Mobile will be especially effective in objective-based game modes. He can utilize his Remote Gas Grenades to prevent access to sensitive regions such as bomb sites. Smoke can cause havoc among attackers and give the defending team a substantial edge with appropriate planning and communication in the game.

2) Thatcher

Mike Baker, as Thatcher, is an attacking operator specializing in electronic countermeasures. He can deactivate or destroy opponent electrical devices such as cameras, traps, and defense gadgets with EMP Grenades. Thatcher's ability to neutralize defensive devices gives critical support to the attacking team and aids in creating attack opportunities.

Using Thatcher to Rainbow 6 Mobile would provide players with a potent weapon against the defensive setup. Also, coordination with the team can lead to effectively timing the EMPs, breaching entrenched positions, or clearing out critical places in the match.

3) Bandit

Dominic "Bandit" Brunsmeier is a German defender with electrical manipulation expertise. His one-of-a-kind device, the Shock Wire, allows him to electrify reinforced walls and barbed wire, causing harm to any assailant who comes into touch with his instrument. Bandit's ability serves as both a deterrent to invaders and a means of destroying critical breach tools such as Thermite's Exothermic Charges or Hibana's X-Kairos pellets.

'Bandit' can make reinforced walls harder to break by electrifying them, requiring attackers to use different means or waste essential utility in Rainbow 6 Mobile.

4) Twitch

Twitch, also known as Emmanuelle Pichon, is an offensive operator with an ultimate weapon known as the Shock Drone. This little drone can fire electric shocks, destroying hostile devices and giving a means of acquiring information in the game. Twitch's ability to smash defender gadgets and disrupt their defenses from a safe distance makes her an essential tool to any assaulting team.

Players can also use Twitch's Shock Drone to gather intelligence on opponent positions, identify traps, and create openings for the attacking side. Twitch would be a fascinating operator to utilize in Rainbow 6 Mobile because of her versatility and gadget-focused gameplay.

5) Ash

Eliza Cohen, often known as Ash, is a talented offensive operator noted for her devastating breaches in the match. Ash can safely breach reinforced barriers and barricades and demolish defense gadgets thanks to her M120 CREM launcher, which fires explosive breaching rounds. Her ability to establish fresh angles and open up lines of sight makes her an important player in fast-paced, aggressive playstyles.

Her explosive shells can open up new pathways, surprise defenders, and create disorder within the opposing ranks in Rainbow 6 Mobile.

Poll : 0 votes