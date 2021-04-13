Outriders endgame guide: Top 5 advanced tips and tricks to win every round

Outriders endgame players should not assume that things will be simpler just because they made it to the endgame. When players move along further in the storyline, they can get cocky, but they should keep these tips and tricks in mind. These tips will help when they want to complete each expedition on higher challenges and higher world tiers.

Some advanced players use techniques and strategies that keep them at an edge, even against more challenging opponents. It may seem like a drag, but being proficient often means planning. Keeping these tips in mind will help players do well and keep them in the game.

5 of the most advanced tips and tricks that will make the endgame of Outriders endgame much easier

#5 - Vendors are overrated

Image via Outriders

In video games, vendors are usually the spot to go when players need a good item, weapon, or armor. Video games typically have multiple levels of vendors, or their things depend on the player's level. This is true for Outriders endgame, but vendors' items can't compete with those found in drops.

Once players reach the endgame, they shouldn't bother buying weapons or armor from vendors. The only time players should buy from a vendor is if there's a mod they're looking for in a weapon or armor the vendor carries. In this instance, players should acquire the item, disassemble it, and then reattach the mod. As opposed to that, players should take what they see in drops since they are usually much rarer.

#4 - Epic weapons aren't worth the investment

Image via Outriders

It does not cost as much to level up a rare item a few times than it does to level up an epic item once. If players were to level bump their items every time they leveled up, it would only cost them 1,000 leather. If players did this for an epic, it would cost significantly more.

When you find a good weapon that you want to upgrade in @Outriders pic.twitter.com/jJWukkxvwf — DVS (@A_DVS_NTT) April 8, 2021

Epics indeed cost more because they get better, but cost-effectiveness is about not overspending on crafting materials. It isn't worth it to level up epics since epics are often found in drops. The only weapon that's worth leveling with crafting materials are Legendaries.

#3 - Salvage before selling

Image via Outriders

It's always a bad idea to sell weapons before dismantling them. In the Outriders endgame, there are shards invested into items that would be a waste if players just sold them. Also, players should think about the mods they possess inside their items. Dismantling a weapon or armor allows players to keep the good parts, sell the rest, and use the money toward other items.

#2 - Beat sniper Autotracking

Auto Tracking in video games is similar to aimbot, and it can be incredibly annoying. A sniper's laser sight always goes out and locks on the player regardless of how unexpectedly they move. This is a frustrating feature that essentially makes players either hide or get shot.

#PS5Share, #OUTRIDERS.....seriously? Auto-tracking snipers, mortars from nowhere, rockets from boss, stun from boss, auto-hit by Lightning attack from boss from anywhere, can't backup...all my abilities have to be LoS, cant dodge, lmfao pic.twitter.com/cxXtHxhF9g — Brian Pollard (@brianboruff) April 4, 2021

Many games allow players to dodge and lose laser sight, but this is more true with the Outriders endgame. Still, there are two ways to overcome this unfair disadvantage. Hide in cover and spam aim until the sniper misses and players can advance. The other way to beat this is to listen for sniper shots because there is a white noise that will end just before the fire.

#1 - Beat Charging Autotracking

Image via Outriders

Several games are set to be auto-tracking for chargers such that players will always get hit. This happens when an enemy runs at the player too fast and follows them, or jumps wherever the player goes, which always does huge damage. Outriders does the same thing and is possibly more unfair than most other games.

A common mistake on the part of players is to dodge too early. These enemies don't lose their auto-tracking until they're already in the air. If the player dodges when the enemy is already airborne, the enemy will miss the player entirely.

@Outriders you really need to fix getting stuck from both enemies and objects. You should be able to roll out of that. Big issue. — Charger (@stingcharger) April 6, 2021

Almost every player should perfect these strategies and keep the tips in mind as they approach the end game. As players progress through the game, tiny mistakes could mean re-doing expeditions or having to grind more.

