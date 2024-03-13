Worldwide reports of the Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error have taken the internet by storm. The Season 9 mid-season patch for OW2, which brought forth a whole wave of meta changes, has also brought unprecedented bugs and errors.

Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error isn't entirely a new error code. It has surfaced in the previous season and even seasons before that.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of the potential causes for this error and explore all possible solutions to bypass it.

Possible reasons for Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error

The potential cause for the Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error can be traced to the addition of a new Hero whose cosmetics aren't officially activated in the game yet. Previously, the addition of Mauga into the game files caused a similar outburst among players.

We speculate that the code for a brand-new Hero, potentially Venture, could have possibly been added to the game files, causing such an error after the mid-season update patch.

However, this error can also be caused by internet outages, corrupted game files, and other similar issues. We will explore a few temporary fixes to bypass the error if it's client-side. If the error stems from a server-side issue, wait for an official patch to fix the problem.

Potential fixes for Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error

Here are some fixes you can implement for the Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error:

1) Check your internet connection

First and foremost, verify the integrity of your internet connection. You might trigger this issue in your game if you have a faulty connection. Inconsistent internet connectivity and a fluctuation in one's packet reception are some of the prime sources for errors in the game.

If you're suffering from an internet outage, contact your internet service provider (ISP) and amend the issue.

2) Opt for a LAN connection

Opting for a LAN, or an ethernet connection is always recommended when playing multiplayer games, especially for games like Overwatch, where the slightest inconsistencies can lead to you being kicked out of your games.

If you have been playing on Wi-Fi or use wireless connectivity to play the game, we urge you to shift to an ethernet connection. It provides a more stable and steady stream of internet connectivity, providing you with the best results in terms of online gaming.

3) Verify the integrity of all your game files

There's a major possibility that some of your files got corrupted while downloading the Overwatch 2 Season 9 mid-season update. If that's the case, you should try verifying the integrity of all your game files. This option is available for PC users on both Steam and Battle.net.

If none of these fixes help you solve the Overwatch 2 "hero customization unavailable" error, we speculate that the problem might potentially be server-sided. Blizzard Entertainment will soon institute a hotfix to solve the ongoing problem.

