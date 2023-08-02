Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (Aug 1): Cyber Detective Sojourn, Cybermonk Zenyatta Bundle, and more

The long-awaited item shop rotation is finally live for Overwatch 2. Since the beginning of the game, the developers have been adding several intriguing and jaw-dropping cosmetics every week. Skins are the one aspect of this game that keeps the player base engaged. With a plethora of Hero cosmetics alongside cool emotes, name cards, and many more items in Overwatch 2, players with some extra cash are usually willing to pay a hefty price to customize their experience.

This week’s shop contains a lot of astonishing skins, including Cyber Detective Sojourn, Cybermonk Zenyatta, Roadhog-Cyberhog, and many more.

What does Overwatch 2’s August 1 Item Shop rotation offer?

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



With all the Season 5 skins already released, this shop offers a whole load of Season 1 Cyberpunk cosmetics if you missed them!



🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: pic.twitter.com/v4KnriYCjl 🛍 Overwatch 2 Item Shop Rotation: August 01 2023With all the Season 5 skins already released, this shop offers a whole load of Season 1 Cyberpunk cosmetics if you missed them!🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: shop.battle.net/family/overwat…

With all of the Season 5 skins already available, this week’s item shop offers numerous Cyberpunk cosmetics from Season 1. The item shop also contains 10 Battle Pass tiers and the Hero Sojourn that players can buy. These will be accessible throughout Season 5 of Overwatch 2.

With Season 6 nearing, the community anticipates the introduction of some intriguing content. There are rumors that a new Support Hero Illari will join the roster of Overwatch 2 in the upcoming season alongside two new Flashpoint maps named Suravasa and New Junk City. Aside from that, let’s delve into some of the amazing new cosmetics for this week’s item shop.

Cyber Mega bundle: Price, content, and more

Cyber Mega bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cyber Mega bundle is the main attraction in this week’s shop rotation. It consists of a bunch of skins and cosmetics for Sojourn, Roadhog, and Zenyatta. This bundle is one of the most expensive ones in Overwatch 2, costing 3200 Overwatch coins.

This legendary bundle includes:

Cyber Detective Sojourn Skin

Cyberhog Roadhog Skin

Cybermonk Zenyatta Skin

Weapon Charms: Cyber Orb, Folded Unicorn

Name Card: Cybermonk

Voice Lines: ‘Fate Is Not Without A Sense Of Irony’ & ‘Rain Won’t Stop’

Player Icon: Cyber Detective

Cyber Detective Sojourn bundle: Price, content, and more

Cyber Detective Sojourn bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary bundle has been a fan favorite since its release in Season 1. If you missed it back then, you now have a chance to grab the skin and enhance your Sojourn gameplay. This Sojourn bundle is available in the item shop for 2200 Overwatch coins.

It Includes:

Cyber Detective Sojourn Skin

Weapon Charm: Folded Unicorn

Voice Line: ‘Rain Won’t Stop’

Player Icon: Cyber Detective

Roadhog-Cyberhog: Price

Roadhog-Cyberhog skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The developers have also introduced a solo skin bundle for Roadhog mains. Unfortunately, no weapon charms, name cards, or other cosmetics are included in the bundle. The skin costs 1900 Overwatch coins and is worth every penny.

It only contains:

Roadhog Cyberhog Skin

Cybermonk Zenyatta bundle: Price, content, and more

Cybermonk Zenyatta bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alongside the Cyber Detective Sojourn and Roadhog Cyberhog bundle, the Cybermonk Zenyatta is a cherry on the top for the Support mains. This legendary rarity eye-dazzling skin costs 2200 Overwatch coins.

This bundle contains:

Cybermonk Zenyatta Skin

Weapon Charm: Cyber Orb

Name Card: Cybermonk

Voice Line: ‘Fate Is Not Without A Sense Of Irony’

Battle Pass tier: Price and content

Battle Pass tier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since Season 5 of Overwatch 2 is about to end, so the developers have included an option to upgrade your Battle Pass up to 10 tiers by spending only 2000 Overwatch coins. This will be helpful for casual players and late-joiners who are worried about finishing their Battle Pass in time.

This Item includes:

10 Battle Pass tiers

Sojourn Starter Pack: Price, content, and more

Sojourn Starter pack (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players who missed their chance to get the Sojourn starter pack during Season 1 of Overwatch 2 now have another opportunity to grab it. The developers have introduced it once again in the item shop, and new players can buy Sojourn along with some breathtaking cosmetics. This bundle is available in the store for 950 Overwatch coins.

This bundle comprises:

Hero: Sojourn

Captain Chase Sojourn Skin

Victory Pose: Effortless

Voice Line: ‘What’s This About’

Sojourn Hero Pack: Price and content

Sojourn Hero pack (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sojourn is available for purchase from the item shop. Players who missed their opportunity to obtain her by completing challenges can spend a little bit of money and acquire her for only 450 Overwatch coins.

This pack includes:

Hero: Sojourn

