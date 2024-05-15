Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops (mid-season): All rewards, how to earn, and more

A brand-new wave of Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops is here, and players can get their hands on a number of free cosmetics and in-game items. Players not only get access to free skins but also a much-needed balance change. This patch has addressed the age-old issue of tanks being underpowered and has provided these heroes with some crucial adjustments.
This guide explains how you can quickly get your hands on the latest Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops.
All rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops (mid-season)
Similar to previous Twitch events, the latest Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops for the mid-season update feature a total of four collectible cosmetics and in-game items.
Here's a list of the items you can redeem through this partnership program:
- Conjuring Spray
- Questwatch Symmetra Icon
- Aquamari Weapon Charm
- Conjurer Epic Symmetra Skin
Players are excited to get their hands on the skin. As fans progress into newer seasons, it has become increasingly apparent that Blizzard Entertainment is stepping up its game when it comes to free cosmetics.
The Cyclops Roadhog Legendary skin Twitch drop was a major success. We are sure that the Conjurer Epic Symmetra skin will be no different.
How to earn Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops
Overwatch 2 Season 10 Twitch Drops can be earned by watching designated game-related Twitch streams for a prescribed period.
To successfully contribute to your watch progress, you must only be tuned into 'Drops-enabled' Overwatch 2 streams. If this tag is missing from the broadcasts of your favorite streamers, your viewership will not be tracked across the progress bar.
Here are the watch times required to unlock each of the Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2:
- Conjuring Spray: 2 hours of watch time
- Questwatch Symmetra Icon: 4 hours of watch time
- Aquamari Weapon Charm: 6 hours of watch time
- Conjurer Epic Symmetra Skin: 8 hours of watch time
Furthermore, you must make sure that your Battle.net account is integrated with Twitch to get your hands on these freebies in the game.
To connect your Battle.net account to Twitch, follow the steps below:
- Open Twitch.tv on your browser.
- Sign up if you do not have an account. If you do, proceed to log in with your credentials.
- Go to your profile page and proceed to the 'Connections' tab.
- Locate Battle.net and authorize the integration between your Overwatch 2 account and Twitch.tv.
Upon doing so, your Battle.net and Overwatch 2 accounts will be eligible to redeem rewards from Twitch.
