Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown (all platforms)

Overwatch 2 Season 19 is almost here, and the latest seasonal update has a lot in store for fans. Starting from the addition of a new tank hero in the game, we also have a range of major changes and additions coming to Stadium, a new Battle Pass, and Mythic skins, all of which, combined, will make for quite an interesting update sequence.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more. Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown for all platformsSimilar to the previous seasonal update, we are going to see a synchronised launch for Overwatch 2 Season 19 across all platforms on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. Unlike most titles, Overwatch does not generally have any downtime between seasonal updates. Players who have installed the game on Battle.net can preload the update content beforehand and access all of it as soon as the patch is released worldwide.That said, here's a detailed list of the start dates and times for OW2 Season 19:Time ZoneDate and timePacific Time (PT)October 14, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)October 14, 2025, at 12 amCentral Time (CT)October 14, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)October 14, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 14, 2025, at 6 pmEastern European Time (EET)October 14, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 14, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)October 14, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)October 15, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)October 15, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)October 15, 2025, at 5 amNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)October 15, 2025, at 7 amAs we stated above, we are going to see the addition of a new Tank in the game. Codenamed 'Hero 45', she is believed to be a melee-based character, similar to Reinhardt or Brigitte. The addition of such a hero is going to bring forth an interesting change in the hero meta.Furthermore, we are seeing major changes to the Stadium roster with the latest update. The Season 19 patch will incorporate three new heroes into the mix, and yet again, we are going to see creative ways to introduce these characters in the meta playstyle. Last but not least, developers have promised a range of events and an interesting series of cosmetics to be released with the latest seasonal patch.That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown for all platforms.