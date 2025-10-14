Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown (all platforms)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:26 GMT
Overwatch 2 Season 19 countdown
Overwatch 2 Season 19 will introduce three new heroes into Stadium (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 19 is almost here, and the latest seasonal update has a lot in store for fans. Starting from the addition of a new tank hero in the game, we also have a range of major changes and additions coming to Stadium, a new Battle Pass, and Mythic skins, all of which, combined, will make for quite an interesting update sequence.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown for all platforms

Similar to the previous seasonal update, we are going to see a synchronised launch for Overwatch 2 Season 19 across all platforms on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Unlike most titles, Overwatch does not generally have any downtime between seasonal updates. Players who have installed the game on Battle.net can preload the update content beforehand and access all of it as soon as the patch is released worldwide.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, here's a detailed list of the start dates and times for OW2 Season 19:

Time ZoneDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)October 14, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)October 14, 2025, at 12 am
Central Time (CT)October 14, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)October 14, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 14, 2025, at 6 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)October 14, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)October 14, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)October 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)October 15, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)October 15, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)October 15, 2025, at 5 am
New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)October 15, 2025, at 7 am
Ad
Ad

As we stated above, we are going to see the addition of a new Tank in the game. Codenamed 'Hero 45', she is believed to be a melee-based character, similar to Reinhardt or Brigitte. The addition of such a hero is going to bring forth an interesting change in the hero meta.

Furthermore, we are seeing major changes to the Stadium roster with the latest update. The Season 19 patch will incorporate three new heroes into the mix, and yet again, we are going to see creative ways to introduce these characters in the meta playstyle.

Ad

Last but not least, developers have promised a range of events and an interesting series of cosmetics to be released with the latest seasonal patch.

Ad

Read more: When does Overwatch 2 Season 18 end? Date and time for all regions explored

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 19 release countdown for all platforms.

For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications