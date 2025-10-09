When does Overwatch 2 Season 18 end? Date and time for all regions explored

Overwatch 2 Season 18 is going to end on October 14, 2025. This time around, it has indeed been quite a fulfilling season. With the addition of Stadium into Quick Play, players, both casual and competitive, got a chance to try out a brand-new game mode and a range of new strategies. We also got to experience quite a few events this season, providing the community with more than enough downtime away from the regular game modes.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the OW2 Season 18 end date and times for various regions worldwide. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 18 end dates and times for all regions

The ongoing season of Overwatch 2 will conclude for all regions on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 PM IST.

Unlike other games, there is generally never any additional downtime upon the conclusion of a season in Overwatch 2. Players who have pre-loaded the content (via Battle.net) for the upcoming season can directly launch the game after the update goes live worldwide and queue up for matches.

Wuyang in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That said, here's a detailed list of the Overwatch 2 Season 18 end dates and times for all regions:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) October 14, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) October 14, 2025, at 12 am Central Time (CT) October 14, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) October 14, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) October 14, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) October 14, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) October 14, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) October 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) October 15, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) October 15, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) October 15, 2025, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) October 15, 2025, at 7 am

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 18 end dates and times for all regions worldwide.

