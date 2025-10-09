When does Overwatch 2 Season 18 end? Date and time for all regions explored

Overwatch 2 Season 18 is going to end on October 14, 2025. This time around, it has indeed been quite a fulfilling season. With the addition of Stadium into Quick Play, players, both casual and competitive, got a chance to try out a brand-new game mode and a range of new strategies. We also got to experience quite a few events this season, providing the community with more than enough downtime away from the regular game modes.
In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the OW2 Season 18 end date and times for various regions worldwide. Read below to know more.
Overwatch 2 Season 18 end dates and times for all regions
The ongoing season of Overwatch 2 will conclude for all regions on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 PM IST.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Unlike other games, there is generally never any additional downtime upon the conclusion of a season in Overwatch 2. Players who have pre-loaded the content (via Battle.net) for the upcoming season can directly launch the game after the update goes live worldwide and queue up for matches.
Check out: Overwatch 2 new hero teased: Everything we know
That said, here's a detailed list of the Overwatch 2 Season 18 end dates and times for all regions:
Read more: Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (October 2, 2025): Freja buffs, Tracer changes, and more
That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 18 end dates and times for all regions worldwide.
For more related news and guides, check out the following articles:
- Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: How to fix and reasons
- New Sojourn Mythic skin in OW2 revealed: Everything we know
- All hero changes in OW2 Season 18
- Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Pharah build
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.