  Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (October 2, 2025): Freja buffs, Tracer changes, and more

Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (October 2, 2025): Freja buffs, Tracer changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:26 GMT
Overwatch 2 stadium patch notes
Tracer in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A brand-new wave of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes has been released on October 2, 2025. The latest update is targeted towards improving hero balancing. Naturally, a number of characters have had their abilities and item powers adjusted, and as such, we expect a shift in the hero meta in this game mode.

In this article, we will explore all the hero changes that have been made with the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for October 2, 2025. Read below to know more.

All changes made with Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes

Here's a look at the general changes and the hero buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated with the new Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes:

Competitive Updates

  • Fixed an issue where players near their predicted rank started to gain low SP.
  • Adjusted the Ranked distribution curve to make it easier to reach Elite rank.
  • Reduced the amount of Stadium Points lost for losing a match.
  • The minimum and maximum amounts of Stadium Points that can be won or lost from a competitive match have been adjusted.
General Items

Codebreaker (Item):

  • Cost increased to 10,000 (Up from 9,000).

Freja

Lille Fælde (Power):

  • Increased effectiveness to 30% reduced effectiveness (Up from 40% reduced effectiveness).

Seismic Shot (Power):

  • Increased explosion radius increased to 50% (Up from 33%).

Forager (Power):

  • Increased Max Life Heal per shot to 5% (Up from 4%).

Deep Pockets (Power):

  • Ammo Restore on Ability Use increased to 40% (Up from 25%).

Volley à Deux (Power):

  • Increased damage on additional bolts to 50% reduced (Up from 66% reduced).
Tracer

Chronal Crux (Perk):

  • Now gains 35% less Health, Armor, and Shields from items and cash (Previously 25% less).

Alternate Ending (Power):

  • Healing increased to 100% of damage taken (Up from 75%).

Blink of An Eye (Power):

  • Cooldown reduction reduced to 0.04s (Down from 0.05s).

Foresight (Power):

  • Auto-aim reduced to 4 shots (Down from 6).

Temportal (Power):

  • Increased the portal's duration to 8s (Up from 6s).

Chrono Bomb (Item):

  • Increased Ability Power to 20% (Up from 15%).
  • Increased cost to 10,500 (Up from 10,000).

Brigitte

Sköldkastning (Power):

  • Shield Boomerang damage reduced to 40% of Shield Bash damage (Down from 60%).

That's everything that you need to know about the new Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

