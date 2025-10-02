Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (October 2, 2025): Freja buffs, Tracer changes, and more

A brand-new wave of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes has been released on October 2, 2025. The latest update is targeted towards improving hero balancing. Naturally, a number of characters have had their abilities and item powers adjusted, and as such, we expect a shift in the hero meta in this game mode.In this article, we will explore all the hero changes that have been made with the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for October 2, 2025. Read below to know more. All changes made with Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notesHere's a look at the general changes and the hero buffs and nerfs that have been incorporated with the new Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes: Competitive UpdatesFixed an issue where players near their predicted rank started to gain low SP.Adjusted the Ranked distribution curve to make it easier to reach Elite rank.Reduced the amount of Stadium Points lost for losing a match.The minimum and maximum amounts of Stadium Points that can be won or lost from a competitive match have been adjusted.General ItemsCodebreaker (Item):Cost increased to 10,000 (Up from 9,000).FrejaLille Fælde (Power):Increased effectiveness to 30% reduced effectiveness (Up from 40% reduced effectiveness).Seismic Shot (Power):Increased explosion radius increased to 50% (Up from 33%).Forager (Power):Increased Max Life Heal per shot to 5% (Up from 4%).Deep Pockets (Power):Ammo Restore on Ability Use increased to 40% (Up from 25%).Volley à Deux (Power):Increased damage on additional bolts to 50% reduced (Up from 66% reduced).Check out: Overwatch 2 new hero teased: Everything we knowTracerChronal Crux (Perk):Now gains 35% less Health, Armor, and Shields from items and cash (Previously 25% less).Alternate Ending (Power):Healing increased to 100% of damage taken (Up from 75%).Blink of An Eye (Power):Cooldown reduction reduced to 0.04s (Down from 0.05s).Foresight (Power):Auto-aim reduced to 4 shots (Down from 6).Temportal (Power):Increased the portal's duration to 8s (Up from 6s).Chrono Bomb (Item):Increased Ability Power to 20% (Up from 15%).Increased cost to 10,500 (Up from 10,000).BrigitteSköldkastning (Power):Shield Boomerang damage reduced to 40% of Shield Bash damage (Down from 60%).Read more: What is Hero Skill Rating in OW2?That's everything that you need to know about the new Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. For more related news and guides, check out:OW2 Wuyang: Abilities, playtest, and what to expectNew Sojourn Mythic skin in OW2 revealed: Everything we knowAll hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Pharah build