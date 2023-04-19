Pale Fire Genshin Impact quest guide: Fravashi tree locations and How to reach them

Genshin Impact has added several new features and World Quests to Tevyat after the release of the latest region in version 3.6. One of these world quests is called the "Pale Fire" and can be finished by restoring all the Fravashi Trees in the new region.

Players can initiate the quest once they gain access to the Sorush gadget during the World Quests series "Khvarena of Good and Evil." Thereafter, they will be able to interact with a Fravashi tree by equipping Sorush near the tree. The Residual Pari in the tree will be awakened, and players must complete a challenge at each location to finish the quest.

All 10 Fravashi Tree locations in Genshin Impact

There are 10 Fravashi Trees in the new region, which can be completed after talking to Zuvran. Restoring each tree will reward the players with an Exquisite Chest.

All ten Fravashi Trees (Image via Genshin Impact)

The map above shows the locations of all ten trees and the nearest teleport points they can be accessed from. The following section deals with each route in detail. Note that some of these trees can only be accessed after parts of the World Quest series "Khvarena of Good and Evil." Fortunately, all the trees will appear on the minimap once players go near them.

Fravashi Tree 1

Fravashi Tree 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first Fravashi Tree can only be reached during the completion of the sub-quest "As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Nirodha," where the sealed underground cave can be accessed. The teleport waypoint nearest to it is a hidden one that can be unlocked during the same quest. Head north from the waypoint to reach the tree. After interacting with Pari, you have to collect three fragments using Sorush's interaction skills to get the reward.

Fravashi Tree 2

Fravashi Tree 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Warp to the underground waypoint located in Hangeh Afrasiyab to the north of the Gate of Zulqarnain and then head eastward. The location of the Fravashi Tree will be automatically marked on the Genshin Impact minimap, making it easier to locate. Collect the three Residual Pari fragments after interacting with the Pari.

Fravashi Tree 3

Fravashi Tree 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

To locate the Pari, use the teleport point to the east of the Asipattravana Swamp and proceed to the cave behind it. Descend into the cave until you reach the room where Hilichurls and Mitachurls are present. Then, fly down and take the western entrance to another cavern, which will be like a U-turn. Once you have reached the Pari, you can offer it three Udambara flowers after having a conversation.

Fravashi Tree 4

Fravashi Tree 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another tree that requires the Udambara flowers can be found in the Asipattravana Swamp. To locate it quickly, warp to the teleport point shown on the map above and look for the Fravashi Tree symbol that will be displayed on the minimap.

Fravashi Tree 5

Fravashi Tree 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the fifth Fravashi Tree, use the designated waypoint to teleport and then proceed in the southeast direction. The Genshin Impact minimap will alert you once you are in proximity to the tree. Collect the three fragments using Sorush to proceed.

Fravashi Tree 6

Fravashi Tree 6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Use the underground waypoint to teleport and proceed straight into the tunnel ahead of you. A barrier will block the passage, which can be removed by utilizing the power of Sorush during or after the completion of "As the Khvarena Light Shows." Proceed further until you reach a large cavern, and then look downwards. Players will need to defeat several Rifthounds after interacting with the Pari.

Fravashi Tree 7

Fravashi Tree 7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

To locate the tree, teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in Gavireh Lajavard and then head towards the northwest direction. The tree will be located close to the statue, and you should be able to identify it easily. Players will need to fly with Residual Pari using Sorush for a while.

Fravashi Tree 8

Fravashi Tree 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the indicated waypoint to teleport and then proceed towards the slightly northeast direction. The sixth Fravashi Tree is located above rocks and hidden behind dried-up tree trunks. That said, you can quickly find it by referring to the minimap. Defeat the monsters that will appear: Mitachurl, Hilichurls, and Pyro Abyss Mage.

Fravashi Tree 9

Fravashi Tree 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

The location of the seventh tree is on top of a mountain, and to get there, you will need to return to the waypoint mentioned in the previous entry and proceed southwards and navigate around to reach the base of the mountain and climb upwards. The Fravashi Tree will be concealed amongst the Gray Crystals situated at the mountain's peak. Follow the Pari using Sorush to restore it.

Fravashi Tree 10

Fravashi Tree 10 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next tree is situated directly beneath the previous one. You can easily reach it by gliding downwards in the northeast direction. Collect the fragments to restore the last tree.

Once all trees are restored, go to Zuvran in Vourukasha's Oasis to complete the Pale Fire World Quest in Genshin Impact.

