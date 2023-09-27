Payday 3 mission guide: How to stealth Touch the Sky

Touch the Sky is the eighth and final high-stakes heist in Payday 3. In this mission, you find yourself infiltrating a luxurious penthouse owned by a wealthy man named Mason Laurent. The objective is to steal an encrypted SSD from his heavily guarded vault. This heist can be quite challenging, as the penthouse is small, and guards are patrolling every corner.

This guide explains how you can successfully complete Touch the Sky in stealth mode in Payday 3.

Steps to complete Touch the Sky in stealth mode in Payday 3

Here are the steps you can follow to complete Touch the Sky in Payday 3:

Step 1: Entering the penthouse

This Payday 3 mission begins as you stand outside the entrance to the penthouse, but charging through the front door is not an option. There is a guard and a security camera immediately in your path.

Instead, take the stealthy approach by heading to the right, where you'll find a staircase. Ascend the stairs and locate a vent, which serves as an alternative entrance. Don your mask and enter the vent.

Inside the vent, you'll encounter three possible exits. Avoid the one leading directly to the main foyer, as it's often heavily patrolled. Instead, choose either of the lower vents, as these will lead you closer to your objectives.

Step 2: Navigating to the Master Bedroom

Once inside the penthouse, your first task is to locate the Master Bedroom on the upper floor. Be cautious of security cameras, and hack the keypad beside the bedroom door. This will disable the electronic lock on the door.

Next, connect to the penthouse's WiFi network by standing in specific spots marked on your map. This step is essential for unlocking the bedroom door. While doing this, consider eliminating some guards. Eliminating a few guards can make your movements smoother.

Step 3: Accessing the Vault and Panic Room

After successfully connecting to all the WiFi signals, return to the Master Bedroom. Search for a hidden Vault Switch among the interactable books on the bookshelves. When you locate the correct book, a wall panel will slide open, revealing access to Mason Laurent's office.

You'll need a Red Keycard to enter the office. Find your way to the filing room using the QR code obtained from hacking the Head Guard's phone. Search the filing cabinets in the room to find the Red Keycard. Once you have it, proceed to Mason Laurent's office, which is typically situated on the far side of the penthouse. Use the Red Keycard to unlock the door.

Inside Mason's office, locate the Panic Room button, usually located on the side of the desk. Pressing it will reveal the Panic Room door, but gaining access requires Mason Laurent's biometric scan.

Step 4: Forcing Mason Laurent to assist

There are two methods to getting Mason to open the Panic Room door. The first is to wait for him to step out for a smoke break, then grab him and take him up the stairs to the office. The second and safer option is to poison the whiskey recently delivered to the penthouse.

To poison the whiskey, search the bathrooms and utility closets until you find a small vial of poison. It can be randomly located in one of these rooms on a highlighted shelf.

Once you have the poison, use it to spike the whiskey bottle before ringing the bell next to the bottle. Quickly hide out of sight. After some time, Mason will drink the poisoned whiskey and rush to the bathroom. Seize this opportunity to grab him and lead him to the office while avoiding guards.

With Mason safely in his office, push him against the biometric scanner to open the Panic Room.

Step 5: Cracking the vault and Decrypting the SSD

Inside the Panic Room, you'll find a whiteboard displaying four different codes. Only one of these codes will work, and it corresponds to the numbers with fingerprints on the vault keypad. Use this information to enter the correct code and open the vault.

Once inside the vault, locate a small safe within and use the code to open it. Inside, you'll find the encrypted SSD. Secure the SSD as your primary objective.

Step 6: Escape

With the SSD in hand, head back to Mason's office, where you'll find a computer. Use this computer to decrypt the drive, but be prepared to defend yourself if guards are alerted. You can also take this time to move any bags of loot you've collected on this mission in Payday 3.

After successfully decrypting the drive, take it with you and make your way to the escape point. The elevator where you initially entered the penthouse serves as your escape zone on this mission in Payday 3. Ensure all players are inside the elevator before departing.

Congratulations, you've successfully completed Touch the Sky in stealth mode in Payday 3.