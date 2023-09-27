Payday 3 stealth guide: How to complete Gold and Shark mission

The world of Payday 3 is all about high-stakes heists. The Gold and Sharke mission is no exception. This challenging mission in downtown New York City presents a formidable challenge, especially in stealth mode. This detailed guide aims to walk you through the steps to ensure a successful and lucrative heist in the game.

In Payday 3's Gold and Sharke mission, you and your crew are tasked with infiltrating the Gold & Sharke bank to steal a server and a substantial sum of money. This heist isn't for the faint of heart. The bank is heavily guarded, and one wrong move can lead to an all-out alarm and a swift police response.

Steps to complete the Gold and Sharke heist in Stealth Mode in Payday 3

Here are the steps to complete the Gold and Sharke mission in Payday 3:

Step 1: Casing the bank perimeter

Before you even consider putting on your mask, it's crucial to gather information about the bank's layout and security in Payday 3. The Gold and Sharke bank is divided into three main sections: the front lobby, the upper floor, and the vault lobby. Take your time to observe the guard patrols and camera placements during the casing mode.

In the front lobby, you'll find guards on both the first and second floors. Additionally, there's a guard in the camera room, one in the parking lot area, and one in the vault area. Knowing their positions is vital for a smooth heist.

Step 2: Enter the lobby

Once you've gathered enough information in the casing mode, it's time to initiate the heist. Enter the lobby and approach the main gate. To proceed further, you'll need a Red Keycard.

Step 3: Sneak into the Human Resources area

Your next objective is to infiltrate the Human Resources area to find information about who holds the Red Keycard. This is a delicate operation, as it's a restricted area.

To gain access, you'll need to locate QR codes on cell phones scattered throughout the bank. Use these QR codes to unlock the door to the Human Resources office.

Step 4: Find the Loan Officer's office

Inside the Human Resources area, you'll need to locate the Loan Officer's office. This can be found to the right of the entrance with a "Loan Officer" sign outside the door. Use the QR code you collected earlier to unlock the door, but be cautious of guards or cameras in the vicinity.

Step 5: Locate the red keycard

Once inside the Loan Officer's office, your primary objective is to find the red keycard. Keep in mind that the keycard's spawn location can vary, so be thorough in your search. Be extra careful, as the Loan Officer might be present in the room, and getting spotted is not an option.

Step 6: Make your way to the upper floor

With the red keycard in your possession, return to the main lobby and use it to unlock the door leading to the upper floor of the bank in Payday 3.

Step 7: Track down the server room

Upon reaching the second floor, your priority is to locate the server room. Inside the server room, you'll need to hack the computer. Be cautious, as this is a secured area, and avoid being detected while carrying out your objectives.

Step 8: Hack the IT room computer

During the hack, things may pause. This means you have to hack another computer located in the IT room on the same floor. Keep an eye out for this additional hacking step.

Step 9: Get the vault lobby door code

After obtaining clearance from the IT room's computer, return to the server room and resume the hacking process. Once completed, you'll receive four codes for the vault lobby door. Only one of these codes is correct.

Step 10: Go to the vault lobby door

With the codes in hand, make your way to the vault lobby door. Interact with the code keypad, and your flashlight will highlight the most-used numbers. Match these numbers with your codes to find the correct one.

Step 11: Disable the lasers

Upon reaching the vault lobby door, you'll encounter lasers blocking your path. Interact with the keypad next to the door and proceed to hack four switch boxes to deactivate the lasers.

On Overkill difficulty in Payday 3, the switch boxes may be located on the second floor, so keep an eye out for clues in the vault to determine the correct sequence.

Step 12: Bypass the vault

Once you've successfully disabled the lasers, you're almost there. Next, unlock the vault door. To achieve this, activate a remote signal from the manager's office on the upper floor.

You'll need a blue keycard for this step, which can be found in one of the offices or stolen from a bank teller's back. Inside the manager's office, use the PC to unlock the vault doors.

Step 13: Grab the money

Now comes the thrilling part: opening the vault and grabbing as much loot as you can. Turn the vault door using the wheel on the door and fill your bags with the riches.

Step 14: Don't forget the server

In addition to the cash, you'll also need to locate the server containing the crucial information about those who wronged you. Search the cabinets in the vault to find the server.

Step 15: Secure all the loot

Once you've collected all the loot, carefully make your way back through the parking lot and load it into your van. Be cautious around civilians in the parking lot, as they can alert the police if they spot anything suspicious.

Step 16: Escape

With all the bags securely loaded, head to the escape zone to complete the mission successfully in Payday 3.

By following these steps, you can conquer the Gold and Sharke mission in Payday 3, even on Overkill difficulty in stealth mode. Remember that patience, teamwork, and precision are the keys to a successful heist in Payday 3.