Payday 3 stealth guide: How to complete Dirty Ice mission

The Dirty Ice mission in Payday 3 offers the thrill of a classic jewelry store robbery reminiscent of heist movies. While it's possible to complete it without killing anyone, doing so stealthily presents a significant challenge. We've scoured the forums and the internet to provide you with the best chance at completing this mission stealthily.

In this guide, we'll walk you through a solo stealth run of the Dirty Ice heist, providing tips and strategies to make your mission a success in Payday 3.

Steps to solo stealth the Dirty Ice Heist in Payday 3

Dirty Ice is a relatively straightforward mission that offers a rewarding stealth experience in Payday 3. To successfully complete this mission without raising alarms in the game, follow these steps:

1) Initial reconnaissance: Before taking any action in this Payday 3 mission, remain unmasked and thoroughly survey the jewelry store. Identify the locations of guards and security cameras and explore the back areas for additional information. If a guard spots you, they will escort you out without raising the alarm.

2) Guard locations: On Normal difficulty, guards are typically found in the following positions:

One guard in the front of the store

One patrolling in the back private area

One patrolling the back alley

One inside the basement

One in the camera room

3) Locate the store manager: Find the store manager, who is distinguishable by her blue shirt and yellow scarf. She is usually located in the front area of the store and will be crucial for completing objectives later in the mission.

4) Access private areas: To gain access to the store's private areas, use the back entrance. You can either lockpick the gate on the left side of the building or enter the alleyway on the right side. Both routes will lead you to a back alley patrolled by a guard.

5) QR code locations: Your first task is to find cell phones scattered around the area. Each phone contains a QR code that unlocks specific doors. Look for phones on the floor near the car or on a crate in the alley.

6) Unlocking doors: Use the QR code to unlock the back door and enter the building. Take note of the door to the basement, which requires a keypad code. You'll return to this later.

7) Manager's office: Locate the manager's office, typically found in a long hallway with a patrolling guard. Inside, interact with a computer that will point you to one of three locations containing the Basement Door code:

Employee of the Month picture at the front of the shop

WiFi password in the break room

A book in the VIP showroom

8) Retrieve the code: If necessary, find another QR code in the manager's office to access the basement code. Once you have the code, return to the basement door and enter it to gain access.

9) Basement exploration: In the basement, you'll find two critical areas:

Camera room: Deactivate cameras using a radio.

Utility room: This room contains a red keycard, a safe, and a switch to disable case alarms. Grab the keycard and disable the alarms. Consider cracking the safe for valuable evidence.

10) Rob the jewelry: With the alarms disabled, you can open the jewelry cases in the store and loot the jewelry without triggering an alarm. Use a QR code to access the VIP showroom, located near the manager's office, for an easier and discreet way to collect the loot.

11) Manager's assistance: To maximize your payday, consider a side quest. You can access the Jewelry Workshop near the VIP showroom by coercing the store manager. Take a photo of the evidence found in the basement's closet, then return to the manager's office.

12) Blackmail the manager: Call the manager from her office phone and blackmail her using the evidence. She will come to the back area, allowing you to apprehend her.

13) Gain access to jewelry workshop: Bring the manager as a hostage to the Jewelry Workshop, where she can use the biometric scanner to grant you access. Secure her again and enter the workshop.

14) Clean jewelry: Inside the workshop, use the machine to clean jewelry and remove tags, increasing the value of each loot bag. This step provides a higher payout but introduces additional risk due to the extra steps involved.

15) Vault access: The vault is located in the central hallway at the back of the store. To open it, one Payday 3 player must press the button on the manager's office desk, while the other should insert the red keycard into the vault door access pad simultaneously. Timing is crucial here.

16) Solo vault entry: If playing solo in Payday 3, take the manager to her office and make her press the button. While she does, rush to the vault door and insert the keycard as soon as the button is pressed.

17) Collect the rare stone: Inside the vault, you'll find a rare stone that significantly boosts your final payout. While not necessary to complete the mission, it adds substantial value to your heist in Payday 3.

By following these steps and maintaining a cautious, stealthy approach, you can successfully complete the Dirty Ice heist in Payday 3 on your own. Achieving this feat requires meticulous planning and execution, but the rewards are well worth the effort.