How to unlock Nomad Badge in PEAK 

The Nomad Badge in PEAK is one of the 10 achievements in the MESA update and feels truly earned. It isn’t something you’ll stumble upon by accident or grab in passing. To get it, you must survive the brutal MESA biome, one of the toughest areas added with PEAK’s August update.

The desert setting is about outlasting everything the environment throws at you before you finally reach the summit and light the campfire at the very top. Here is how you can make your path for the Nomad Badge in PEAK easier.

Complete guide to unlock the Nomad Badge in PEAK

Getting the Nomad Badge in PEAK is tricky (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Most Badges in PEAK are tied to exploration or smaller achievements, but the Nomad Badge only unlocks once you’ve cleared the entire MESA biome - that means enduring its hazards, pushing through the flat desert and canyon areas, scaling the towering mesa mountain, and finally lighting the last campfire at the peak. It’s a straightforward requirement on paper, but in practice, it can grind down even experienced climbers.

Breaking down the MESA biome

The Mesa is the third major biome you’ll encounter during your climb. It swaps out the Alpine zone in rotation and dramatically changes the pace of the game. Instead of icy ledges or snowy cliffs, you'll be up against an endless desert with scorching heat, tornadoes, and hazards lurking in almost every direction.

Here’s what to expect:

Sunburn and heat damage: The blazing sun is your biggest enemy. If you stay in direct sunlight too long, your heat meter fills rapidly until it becomes unbearable.

The blazing sun is your biggest enemy. If you stay in direct sunlight too long, your heat meter fills rapidly until it becomes unbearable. Tornadoes: These appear suddenly and can fling you across the map if you aren’t careful.

These appear suddenly and can fling you across the map if you aren’t careful. Cacti: Small ones cut into your health on contact, while larger ones can pin you in place.

Small ones cut into your health on contact, while larger ones can pin you in place. Dynamite traps: Sticks of dynamite are hidden along ledges and explode if triggered.

Sticks of dynamite are hidden along ledges and explode if triggered. Antlion dens: These cone-shaped pits pull you in, spawning a giant antlion if you don’t climb out fast.

The MESA has two main features: long distances of open desert/canyon at the beginning, and the elevation climb of the mesa mountain itself. Both sections of the race have their challenges and require different methods.

Items that make survival possible

Brute force won't be enough to beat the MESA; you must think strategically and utilize every resource. Here are some important resources:

Sunscreen, Aloe Vera, and Parasols: These are your best defenses against the unrelenting heat. Sunscreen and aloe reduce burn damage, and the parasols allow you to float safely around. If you jump while using a parasol, you can even turn tornado rides into shortcuts.

These are your best defenses against the unrelenting heat. Sunscreen and aloe reduce burn damage, and the parasols allow you to float safely around. If you jump while using a parasol, you can even turn tornado rides into shortcuts. Scout Cannon: A new Mesa item that gives you firepower when hazards get overwhelming.

A new Mesa item that gives you firepower when hazards get overwhelming. Pickaxes: Found on canyon walls, these work like pitons, letting you rest mid-climb and restore stamina.

Holding onto Sunscreen or Aloe from earlier luggage finds can be a real lifesaver, since heat builds up fast without them. Just keep in mind that not every shaded spot actually protects you. In our run, there were moments where standing under something like a cactus still caused heat damage, so don’t rely on shade alone.

Tips to clear the MESA and claim the Nomad Badge in PEAK

Be careful while using Dynamite (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Use shadows smartly: Whenever you’re moving through the desert, plan your path from shadow to shadow to keep your heat meter under control.

Whenever you’re moving through the desert, plan your path from shadow to shadow to keep your heat meter under control. Handle Dynamite carefully : If you trigger one, don’t run away quickly. Pick it up and throw it far, since holding down your throw button allows you to launch it safely.

: If you trigger one, don’t run away quickly. Pick it up and throw it far, since holding down your throw button allows you to launch it safely. Exploit the Parasol: You can even ride the tornado safely to cover huge distances if you open it in mid-air.

You can even ride the tornado safely to cover huge distances if you open it in mid-air. Escape antlion dens fast: Climb the sides immediately. Escaping also nets you the Megaentomology Badge, a nice bonus while on your way to the Nomad.

Climb the sides immediately. Escaping also nets you the Megaentomology Badge, a nice bonus while on your way to the Nomad. Use Pickaxes in canyons: These little pauses for stamina can make or break your progress in the long canyon stretches.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the Nomad Badge in PEAK.

