What does the Scoutmaster's Bugle do in PEAK?

The Scoutmaster's Bugle in PEAK summons one of the game’s most terrifying monsters, the Scoutmaster. Picture a tall, lanky green man in a straw hat who doesn’t just appear randomly but hunts you under very specific conditions. And yes, this bugle is the key to bringing him directly to you.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the Scoutmaster's Bugle.

How Scoutmaster's Bugle in PEAK works

The Scoutmaster in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The Scoutmaster’s Bugle is basically a summoning tool, but it’s restricted to solo play. When you equip and blow it, the Scoutmaster spawns roughly 60–70 meters away and immediately locks onto you. Unlike the natural spawn condition (where, in co-op, he shows up if someone runs too far ahead), the bugle forces him to chase only you for around two minutes. If you manage to outrun him during that time, he disappears without knocking you out.

It’s worth noting that even if multiple bugles are used, only one Scoutmaster shows up, and he always prioritizes the first player who finishes playing their instrument. So, the chaos stays focused on one unlucky person. Additionally, the monster can’t be fought or killed; his whole purpose is to grab you and throw you right off the mountain.

Why use it

Triggering the Scoutmaster with the bugle isn’t just about tempting fate. Using it unlocks the Mentorship Badge achievement (once you let him pick you up and toss you around). Alongside that, you also score the Inverted Eyes cosmetic, which is exclusive to this encounter. So, if you’re chasing achievements or cosmetics, the bugle is absolutely worth the risk.

Where to find it

Finding the Scoutmaster’s Bugle isn’t easy. It has a very low spawn rate and can only be discovered in solo runs. You might spot it in:

Luggage boxes

Ancient Chests

The Ancient Statue, which is placed near the campfire at the start of every biome

If you’re grouped up in co-op, you won’t find the bugle through these methods at all. It is a strictly single-player item, unless you decide to use cheats like Cheat Engine scripts to bypass that restriction.

This concludes our guide on what the Scoutmaster's Bugle does in PEAK.

