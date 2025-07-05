Persona 5: The Phantom X vs Persona 5 Strikers - All similarities and differences explored

Persona 5: The Phantom X and Persona 5 Strikers (P5S) are two spin-offs of the fifth mainline installment in the JRPG franchise. The former is a free-to-play gacha RPG available on both PC and mobile. The latter is an action role-playing title that expands on P5's story while deviating from the turn-based gameplay.

Ad

Here are all the differences and similarities between the two spin-offs.

Similarities and differences between Persona 5: The Phantom X and Persona 5 Strikers

Setting and world

Both titles are set in modern urban Tokyo (Image via SEGA)

Both games are set in modern-day Tokyo and feature supernatural elements. They share many places, like Shibuya, Palaces, and the Metaverse. However, with Persona 5 Strikers being a sequel in terms of narrative, it continues Joker's story. Thus, you'll follow him and the original Phantom Thieves.

Ad

Trending

Persona 5: The Phantom X follows a world parallel to the P5. The game will put you in the boots of Wonder, aka Nagisa Kamishiro. The entire team will be replaced by alternate versions of the original Phantom Thieves. For example, Lufel will replace Morgana. While you can get Joker and his team, allowing you to control them in combat, he won't be the main focus of the story.

Also read: Best Joker (Ren Amamiya) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Ad

Gameplay

P5X follows the turn-based combat of Persona 5 (Image via SEGA)

Persona 5: The Phantom X picks up the majority of elements from P5's combat system, like exploiting weaknesses and using All-Out Attacks. However, it is a live-service free-to-play game with gacha mechanics. The game is supposed to be played daily, with the stamina system, daily login, and limited-time events incentivizing the same.

Ad

Persona 5 Strikers, on the other hand, is a completely different experience. It is an action RPG with real-time combat, akin to hack-and-slash games like Dynasty Warriors. Unlike the more deliberate turn-based mechanics, fighting enemies is quicker and snappier.

Visuals

While Strikers look amazing, it doesn't have the drop on Phantom X (Image via SEGA)

Both games are extremely similar in this department, considering they share the art direction of Persona 5. However, the only difference can be seen in the polish. Considering that The Phantom X was released recently, its visuals look sharper when compared to Strikers. While P5S in no way looks bad, it doesn't have the edge that P5X has.

Ad

Social Simulation

Chatting with friends in P5X (Image via SEGA)

Both games again share similarities in the fact that neither can match up to Persona 5 Royal in terms of Social Sim mechanics. Persona 5: The Phantom X, being a live-service title, simplifies the friendly interactions. They are used more so as an activity to build resources, rather than a base for telling engaging stories.

Ad

Persona 5 Strikers replaces P5R's Confidant system with a similar but inferior Bond system. While the latter is a core element used to acquire skills, it doesn't have the narrative prowess that Royal's system had.

Also read: 5 reasons to play Persona 5 Royal in 2025

Monetization and DLCs

One P5 Strikers DLC adds battle music from previous Persona games (Image via SEGA)

Persona 5 Strikers asks players for the initial asking price of $60, but the game doesn't have microtransactions. Thus, you'll only spend money a single time on P5S. While there are two DLC packs players can purchase for $5 and $10 respectively, it isn't required to enjoy the title.

Ad

Persona 5: The Phantom X is a free-to-play live service game with gacha mechanics. You'll pull characters using the in-game currency, which can be earned by playing or through spending real-life money. While players can enjoy the game without spending money on microtransactions, the experience won't be as smooth as those who drop some cash.

Longetivity

P5X is supposed to be played for a long time, similar to Genshin Impact (Image via SEGA)

Persona 5: The Phantom X is supposed to be played daily for a long period of time. It is a live-service title; thus, Atlus will keep adding new content to the game to keep things fresh.

Ad

Persona 5 Strikers is a linear, concentrated experience. Casual players can complete it in around 35-45 hours. While the playtime is short, the content is better paced and the campaign is more engaging.

Popularity

P5 Strikers, despite being a great title, didn't enjoy the success of Phantom X (Image via SEGA)

Persona 5: The Phantom X became a massive success at launch. It sits at 41, 622 all-time peak players, higher than P5 Royal's 35,474. Thus, it's safe to say it's currently the most popular property in the Persona 5 group. Persona 4 Revival's reveal, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Royals, all these games have kept the fanbase topped up, and P5X is riding in their coattails.

Ad

Also read: 7 reasons to play Persona 3 Reload in 2025

Persona 5 Strikers, however, doesn't enjoy that treatment. It sits at 8,730 all-time peak. Thus, it might be the least popular property in the P5 group. However, that shouldn't deter players from buying the game. It is still an incredible experience that puts a new spin on Persona 5's formula.

Those were all the differences and similarities between Persona 5: The Phantom X and Persona 5 Strikers.

Ad

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.