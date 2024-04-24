The Top Tier Flatline skin was introduced in the current season of Apex Legends (Season 20), which started back on February 13, 2024, five years past the game's release. This legendary reactive Flatline skin is free for players and can be unlocked by completing a series of challenges.

Since its introduction, this skin has emerged as a standout favorite among fans and has been considered on social media as one of the “best" skins for a reliable assault rifle.

Players praising the Top Tier Flatline skin (Image via X)

User @WeCatchVibes expressed their excitement about completing all the challenges related to the flatline skin by tagging Apex Legend's official X account and also termed the skin very impressive by calling it "sick.".

Players claiming the skin was worth all the challenges (Image via X)

User @XtinaFNJacobs expressed excitement and satisfaction after finally unlocking the Top Tier Flatine skin, all while suggesting that all the wait and patience were very worthwhile and that acquiring the skin was a very rewarding experience.

Some have even started calling this skin goated (Image via X)

User @Ikatisuu captured the sense of accomplishment and pride that came with unlocking this skin, going through the large number of tasks and challenges required to unlock it. They also termed the skin "goated," suggesting that they regard the skins as the best or top tier in the game so far.

Expand Tweet

User @ItsCacTusJ4cK reflected a mixed feeling of regret and anticipation through their tweet, expressing regret for not playing in earlier seasons and missing the opportunity to have experienced the game sooner. However, they also expressed a feeling of fulfillment after finally being able to unlock the coveted skin.

Some players have called out Respawn for extremely tough challenges (Image via X)

User @ObeezyLive expressed a sense of accomplishment after completing all the breakout challenges required to unlock the Flatline skin. They also directed a remark with a slight touch of humor to Respawn Entertainment, pleading with them to avoid such grueling ring-closing challenges in the future.

Expand Tweet

User @StuffyWings4 expressed anticipation of unlocking the skin with a photo of their tracked challenges in-game implying that they will be able to unlock the skin in a day or two which further adds to their excitement and motivation to continue playing the game despite only playing for a couple of hours.

How to acquire the Top Tier Flatline skin in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

The Top Tier Flatline skin is the final reward players can get their hands on along with the plethora of other rewards the game has featured in season 20 as a part of the game's fifth anniversary.

Once the players have completed all the Legend-related challenges that have been unlocking each week from February 13, 2024, until April 23, 2024, and advanced all the way to level 60 in the breakout battle pass, they can get their hands on the Top Tier Flatline skin in Apex Legends. Players will also have the specific legends unlocked for the subsequent seasons.

For more Apex Legends Season 20 news, check these links:

Unlock free Legends || Legend Upgrades || What's new in Season 20 || 5th Anniversary Collection Event