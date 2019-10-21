PMIT 2019: A match-wise breakdown of Grand Finals and list of special award winners

PMIT 2019 Grand Finals.

The 112-day journey of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, India's largest professional PUBG Mobile Tournament came to an end yesterday with Revenge Esports emerging as the winners after a two-day Grand Finals event that was held in Kolkata. The 20 top squads who made their way through the group finals and the wild card rule were seen fighting for the title at the battlegrounds over the weekend. Here's a glimpse of all the five matches that were played yesterday.

Match 6: FPP Erangel

PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 6 standings.

Match 6 standings:

Orange Rock: 8 kills and 33 points Team INS:12 kills 32 points Team Mayhem: 13 kills and 29 points

Math 7: TPP Miramar

Match 7 was aborted after progressing until the final circle due to technical glitches and difficulties. The match then had to be played again. Click here to know more about the LAN issue. Here are the standings of the match 7 in Miramar that happened for the second time.

PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 7 standings.

Match 7 standings:

Revenge Esports:12 kills and 37 points. Instinct Shooters official: 9 kills 329 points Team HYP: 10 kills and 21 points.

Match 8: FPP Sanhok

PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 8 standings.

Match 8 standings:

8BitRampage: 16 kills and 41 points Revenge Esports: 17 kills and 35 points BurnX Official: 3 kills and 23 points

Match 9: TPP Vikendi

PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 9 standings.

Match 9 standings:

Team All stars:12 kills and 37 points Team INS: 10 kills and 30 points Team HYP: 5 kills and 23 points

Match 10: TPP Erangel

PMIT 2019 Grand Finals overall standings.

Match 9 standings:

Team Rising Hydra:11 kills and 36 points Team INS: 7 kills and 27 points Team HYP: 11 kills and 29 points

Individual and group awards of PMIT 2019

8BitGill won 'The Chosen One' award and a prize money of ₹50,000 for securing the most number of MVPs. He also won 'The Annihilator' and the same prize money for causing the most damage. SNOWFTW was given the title of 'The Wanderer' for traveling the most distance by foot and was given a prize money of ₹50,000.

Team INS' Joker was titled 'The Headshot Expert' and was awarded ₹50,000. Revenge Esports won 'The Exterminators' and 'The Grenadiers' awards along with a prize money of ₹2 Lakhs for the maximum number of squad kills and squad grenade kills respectively. 8BitRampage won the People's Choice Award by securing the most number of votes from the public and took home a whopping ₹6,00,000.

While TeamINS secured the third position in PMIT 2019 winning ₹10 Lakhs, Orange Rock became the runner up of the tournament and was awarded ₹20 Lakhs. Revenge Esports emerged as the winners of PMIT 2019 and took home prize money of ₹50 Lakhs. They will also get to represent India internationally.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest esports News and PUBG Mobile News.