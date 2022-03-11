Pokimane reveals that she dreamt about having a son thanks to the pregnant emoji meme

Thanks to a meme introduced to Pokimane during a GTA RP stream, the content creator revealed that she had a dream about having an adorable son. She made it clear that having a child is not on her radar right now, but it was an adorable moment where she got emotional talking about the dream.

“Three days ago, I dreamt that I had a son. And he was so cute, he was like, two or something. Stop laughing, this is serious!”

Pokimane’s stream memes help her recollect a pregnant dream

Pokimane, overcome with emotion, talked about the son she had in the dream. According to the streamer, he had curly hair and brown eyes, and the chat blew up with laughter about it.

Her son was doing arts and crafts, and she missed him a great deal. According to the streamer, the memes were in complete tandem with her emotions.

“My hormones are like, ‘make a baby!’ and Twitch chat is like, ‘pregnant emoji, pregnant emoji!', and my brain is like, ‘you have a kid now.’”

This all began, thanks to a GTA RP stream. In a recent stream, Pokimane learned about pregnant emojis. While playing GTA RP, she popped out chat and showed emojis in the stream of content creators that had pregnant emotes. These came courtesy of BetterTwitchTV, the external emote collection for Twitch streams.

In the clip, she saw an emote that looked strikingly like xQc, only pregnant. After this, she asked if she had a pregnant emote as well, or if hers worked yet.

“There’s a pregnant xQc emoji?! Or is that not xQc? No, that’s xQc, right? Hold up.”

The YouTube comments had a field day with this revelation, but also found it to be cute and surreal.

One commenter talked about the power of dreams. They stated that when someone does something often enough, odds are they will wind up dreaming of these things, and gave some personal examples. It’s not surprising to hear Pokimane wind up dreaming about something like this.

Another hot topic was the adorable description of Poki’s fictional son. Several users thought this was cute and wanted to see a portrait of the hypothetical child of the streamer.

At one point, the streamer sniffled while describing the dream, and the sound she made absolutely tickled the comments section, comparing it to starting a car on a cold day. Chat was also laughing at the same time, just amused by the whole situation.

Not everyone thought this was a wholesome, adorable moment, however. A few users on YouTube thought it was cringe, and mocked the clip of Poki.

Fans of the stream shouldn’t expect a child on the way anytime soon, but it was a wholesome, adorable moment where a weird series of emotes led to a dream which was delightfully recollected by the streamer.

