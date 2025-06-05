Popucom patch notes: Everything improved with Version 1.0.2

Popucom is a fun co-op adventure title that allows up to four players to join a session. There are options for both a classic co-op session as well as a multiplayer co-op session. Popucom is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows. To make sure players don't face any bugs and glitches while joining a session or while playing the game, developer Hypergryph recently released a patch.

That said, below you can find the complete patch notes for Popucom Version 1.0.2 and find out what all has been changed in the game.

Full patch notes for Popucom V1.0.2

The latest Popucom update has already rolled out for all platforms (Image via Hypergryph)

The changes made in this version of the game include both performance as well as server related improvements. There were multiple acheivements previously that were not getting unlocked for some gamers, which is now fixed. Similarly, Steam Deck users were also experiencing a crash at launch, which has also been fixed now.

Complete patch notes are mentioned below:

Stages & Enemies

Fixed an occasional Prismatetra reset issue in the [Glacier Weather Station] stage.

Fixed a respawn point error for Player 2 that halted gameplay under certain conditions in the [Glacier Weather Station] stage.

System

Fixed host players being unable to unlock the [Oops, Slippery Fingers] achievement in online co-op.

Fixed the [friendly fire damage] setting in online co-op: damage between players is now fully blocked when the host player turns it off.

Others

Fixed launch issues on Steam Deck . Additional compatibility work is underway.

. Additional compatibility work is underway. Fixed occasional false network alerts during cross-platform co-op, even when the host's connection was stable.

Improved network setup for Steam to reduce network fluctuations in certain cases.

