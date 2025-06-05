Popucom patch notes: Everything improved with Version 1.0.2

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 05, 2025 14:07 GMT
Popucom can be bought from Steam on PC (Image via Hypergryph)
Popucom can be bought from Steam on PC (Image via Hypergryph)

Popucom is a fun co-op adventure title that allows up to four players to join a session. There are options for both a classic co-op session as well as a multiplayer co-op session. Popucom is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows. To make sure players don't face any bugs and glitches while joining a session or while playing the game, developer Hypergryph recently released a patch.

Ad

That said, below you can find the complete patch notes for Popucom Version 1.0.2 and find out what all has been changed in the game.

Full patch notes for Popucom V1.0.2

The latest Popucom update has already rolled out for all platforms (Image via Hypergryph)
The latest Popucom update has already rolled out for all platforms (Image via Hypergryph)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The changes made in this version of the game include both performance as well as server related improvements. There were multiple acheivements previously that were not getting unlocked for some gamers, which is now fixed. Similarly, Steam Deck users were also experiencing a crash at launch, which has also been fixed now.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Complete patch notes are mentioned below:

Stages & Enemies

  • Fixed an occasional Prismatetra reset issue in the [Glacier Weather Station] stage.
  • Fixed a respawn point error for Player 2 that halted gameplay under certain conditions in the [Glacier Weather Station] stage.

System

  • Fixed host players being unable to unlock the [Oops, Slippery Fingers] achievement in online co-op.
  • Fixed the [friendly fire damage] setting in online co-op: damage between players is now fully blocked when the host player turns it off.
Ad

Others

  • Fixed launch issues on Steam Deck. Additional compatibility work is underway.
  • Fixed occasional false network alerts during cross-platform co-op, even when the host's connection was stable.
  • Improved network setup for Steam to reduce network fluctuations in certain cases.

Also Read: Popucom trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Check out our other gaming guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications