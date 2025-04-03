Post Office in Schedule 1: How to buy and use

The Post Office in Schedule 1 is an important business that allows gamers to better manage their in-game currency by boosting weekly deposit limits. Some players struggle with the typical ATM restrictions, limiting weekly deposits to $10,000. Acquiring the Post Office increases this limit, allowing for more efficient financial transactions.

This article walks you through the process of owning and using the Post Office in Schedule 1.

How to buy the Post Office in Schedule 1

To purchase the Post Office in Schedule 1, follow these steps:

Visit Ray's Realty , located in the southeastern part of the city near Town Hall.

, located in the southeastern part of the city near Town Hall. The purchase requires an in-game debit card with at least $10,000 , as cash transactions are not accepted.

with at least , as cash transactions are not accepted. Once the translation is complete, the Post Office will appear as a house icon on your map, making it a business asset.

Owning a Post Office in Schedule 1 enhances your capacity to launder funds. While conventional ATMs have a weekly deposit limit of $10,000, the Post Office enhances it by an additional $4,000 each week. This function is critical if you produce high in-game revenue, as it allows you to deposit and legalize larger quantities over time.

How to use the Post Office in Schedule 1

Once you own the post office, you can use it for money laundering by:

Visiting the back office , where they may make deposits.

, where they may make deposits. Deposit in-game currency for laundering.

Wait for 24 in-game hours for the deposited money to become 'clean.'

for the deposited money to become 'clean.' Use the funds for genuine transactions.

This process is more efficient than laundromats, which only permit small-scale money laundering.

Money laundering in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Despite its advantages, though, the Post Office might not be enough for high-earning players in the long run. As profits increase, it becomes necessary to upgrade to larger enterprises, such as the Car Wash or Taco Ticklers, which have even greater laundry capacities.

The Post Office is a valuable investment if you're looking to expand your financial operations within the game. It provides a significant increase in weekly deposit limits, ensuring smoother money management.

While it serves as a great mid-tier laundering option, you should consider upgrading to more advanced businesses as your wealth grows.

Also read: Schedule 1 infinite loading screen error fixes explored

