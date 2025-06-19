RAIDOU Remastered The Mystery of the Soulless Army trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

RAIDOU Remastered The Mystery of the Soulless Army dropped on June 19, 2025, bringing the legendary Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha into the spotlight once again for both returning fans and new players. With updated visuals and performance befitting of current-gen systems, the game offers fans a second chance to experience one of the most stylish and underrated JRPGs.
This guide breaks down all the achievements in the game, from story milestones to tough combat challenges, fusion goals, and quirky side objectives.
RAIDOU Remastered The Mystery of the Soulless Army all achievements and how to unlock them
Story-based trophies
There are 12 story trophies tied to completing each of the game’s 12 episodes. These unlock automatically as you finish each chapter. Just make sure to save often, especially before boss fights or making major decisions.
Early game achievements
- Demon Charmer: Capture your first demon via Confinement.
- Dark Realm Wunderkind: Win your first battle during the combat tutorial.
- I Am Raidou Kuzunoha XIV: Complete the tutorial and earn your Devil Summoner title.
- Rising Devil Summoner: Enter the Dark Realm for the first time near the bridge in Tsukubo-cho.
Fusion, alchemy, and combat trophies
- Capital Defender: Perform your first demon fusion at the Goumaden.
- Hand of God: Use Sword Alchemy after finishing the first chapter.
- Master of Demons: Use Raidou’s special combat skills 300 times.
- Legendary Kuzunoha: Finish off 50 enemies using Devil’s Bane.
- Renowned Summoner: Perform 50 demon fusions.
- Demon Commander: Receive 50 letters from loyal demons during fusion.
- Timeless Summoner: Forge every weapon at least once.
- Dimensional Detective: Learn all of Raidou’s combat skills through weapon upgrades.
Side content and exploration trophies
- Taisho Swordsman: Complete your first Case File.
- Lightning Blade: Finish all Case Files (unlocks across chapters).
- Local Hero: Purge your first Aril Rift.
- Vanquisher of Evil: Purge 20 Aril Rifts.
- Peerless Champion: Defeat 1,000 enemies.
- Underworld Savant: Capture 30 demons through Confinement.
Hidden and fun achievements
- Shrewd Opportunist: Ride the streetcar without money.
- Prodigy: Leave a cash offering at the old shrine.
- Kounno-ya Habitue: Get the best discount at the local shop.
- Urban Mystic: Become a regular at Shin-Sekai and enjoy those sodas.
- Silver-Tongued Devil: Recruit Beelzebub.
- Valiant Hero: Recruit Raiho, the adorable Raidou fanboy.
Endgame trophies
- Worldly Summoner: Raise your Summoner rank 30 times.
- Unbound Summoner: Register all demons in the Devil Chart (120+ total).
- Demon’s Terror: Beat the boss at the bottom of the Training Hall.
- Sovereign Summoner: Finish the game on Detective Legend difficulty.
- True Devil Summoner: Unlock all trophies for that sweet Platinum.
Whether you’re summoning demons, fusing monsters, or chasing Case Files, there’s always a reason to keep playing. If you’re going for 100% completion, this trophy list is your ultimate roadmap to becoming the true Devil Summoner.
