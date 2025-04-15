Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (April 15, 2025): Y10S1.3 update duration and when will servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege servers are scheduled to go offline today, April 15, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time, for routine maintenance to deploy the Y10S1.3 update. This downtime will affect all the supported platforms. During this period, players will not be able to interact with the game at all, and those who are already in between a match could get disconnected abruptly.
The official post on X suggests that the maintenance period will last up to 60 minutes, though unexpected delays could extend the downtime.
This maintenance brings important bug fixes that aim to improve the overall experience in Rainbow Six Siege. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Y10S1.3 update and downtime.
Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (April 15, 2025) for all regions
Ubisoft has officially confirmed the global maintenance schedule for the Y10S1.3 update. Players are encouraged to finish their matches by then and avoid queuing up for any matches close to the downtime.
Here’s when the game will go offline in all the game server regions:
- International: April 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM UTC
- United States: April 15, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET
- India: April 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST
- Japan: April 15, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST
- Australia: April 15, 2025, at 11:00 PM AEST
As mentioned previously, while the servers are expected to be down for a maximum of one hour, the technical issues could extend this timeframe. Thus, players should monitor the game's social media channels for real-time updates. Moreover, users can use third-party services like DownDetector to check the server status and reports.
During this period, all matchmaking services, including casual and ranked, will be disabled. Players in-game when the maintenance starts may be disconnected without warning. Once maintenance concludes, all services are expected to return to normal.
Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1.3 update in brief
The Y10S1.3 patch addresses several critical bugs and connectivity issues. Some problems that were stopping players from joining matches or getting stuck during the deployment phase have now been fixed. There were also bugs preventing reputation cards and operator unlock videos from working properly, which should be resolved.
Additionally, a specific error code 0x00000140 affecting PC players has been addressed. While the update doesn’t add any new content, it fixes numerous issues that might be frustrating to many players.
That's about everything you need to know about the Y10S1.3 update. Players are advised to be patient while the maintenance is going on. If the servers are live but not working for you, contact the game's technical team here.
