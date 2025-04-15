Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (April 15, 2025): Y10S1.3 update duration and when will servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege servers are scheduled to go offline today, April 15, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time, for routine maintenance to deploy the Y10S1.3 update. This downtime will affect all the supported platforms. During this period, players will not be able to interact with the game at all, and those who are already in between a match could get disconnected abruptly.

Ad

The official post on X suggests that the maintenance period will last up to 60 minutes, though unexpected delays could extend the downtime.

This maintenance brings important bug fixes that aim to improve the overall experience in Rainbow Six Siege. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Y10S1.3 update and downtime.

Rainbow Six Siege downtime today (April 15, 2025) for all regions

Ubisoft has officially confirmed the global maintenance schedule for the Y10S1.3 update. Players are encouraged to finish their matches by then and avoid queuing up for any matches close to the downtime.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s when the game will go offline in all the game server regions:

International: April 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM UTC

April 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM UTC United States: April 15, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET

April 15, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET India: April 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST

April 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST Japan: April 15, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST

April 15, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST Australia: April 15, 2025, at 11:00 PM AEST

As mentioned previously, while the servers are expected to be down for a maximum of one hour, the technical issues could extend this timeframe. Thus, players should monitor the game's social media channels for real-time updates. Moreover, users can use third-party services like DownDetector to check the server status and reports.

Ad

During this period, all matchmaking services, including casual and ranked, will be disabled. Players in-game when the maintenance starts may be disconnected without warning. Once maintenance concludes, all services are expected to return to normal.

Rainbow Six Siege Y10S1.3 update in brief

The Y10S1.3 patch addresses several critical bugs and connectivity issues. Some problems that were stopping players from joining matches or getting stuck during the deployment phase have now been fixed. There were also bugs preventing reputation cards and operator unlock videos from working properly, which should be resolved.

Ad

Additionally, a specific error code 0x00000140 affecting PC players has been addressed. While the update doesn’t add any new content, it fixes numerous issues that might be frustrating to many players.

That's about everything you need to know about the Y10S1.3 update. Players are advised to be patient while the maintenance is going on. If the servers are live but not working for you, contact the game's technical team here.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.