Rainbow Six Siege Nokk Elite Set announced: How to get, price, and more

Ubisoft has finally unveiled the Nokk Elite Set for all the stealth enthusiasts in Rainbow Six Siege. This highly anticipated Elite Skin for the Danish attacker now lets you lurk in the shadows with a deathly flair. Released on March 14, 2024, this skin comes as a part of the Y9S1, which recently saw the introduction of Deimos, R6's latest attacker.

This article details everything you need to know about the Elite Set for Nokk, including how to snag it, its price tag, and all the exclusive cosmetics included in this premium bundle.

How to purchase the Midnight Crown Nokk Elite Set in Rainbow Six Siege

Nokk Elite Set as seen in the in-game shop (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nokk Elite Set, dubbed Midnight Crown, is now available in Rainbow Six Siege. These are the steps to acquire it:

Launch the game and go to the Shop section from the main menu.

section from the main menu. Head to the Uniforms section and scroll down until you see the Nokk Midnight Crown bundle .

section and scroll down until you see the . The set is purchasable for 1680 R6 Credits . Individual items from the Elite set cannot be bought.

. Individual items from the Elite set cannot be bought. After purchasing, navigate to Nokk in the Operators section and equip her Elite set under the Appearance tab.

What is included in the Nokk Elite Set?

All items in the Elite Set (Image via Ubisoft)

The set costs 1680 R6 Credits, like all other Elite Sets in the game. However, for players with the Premium Battle Pass, the set costs 1620 R6 Credits, thanks to the battle pass boost. The entire set comes as a bundle, and individual items cannot be bought. The components included in this elite bundle are:

Midnight Crown uniform

Headgear

Victory dance

Operator card

Gadget skin

Weapon skin for the FMG-9, SIX12 SD, 57 USG, D-50

Elite Nokk Chibi charm

The Nokk Elite Set throws off her usual dark and tactical look. It delves into Nokk's backstory, potentially referencing her time in the military. This premium bundle offers a unique, lore-inspired outfit with a more historical vibe.

More about Nokk in Rainbow Six Siege

Nokk elite set as seen in the trailer (Image via Ubisoft)

Nokk stands as Rainbow Six's stealthiest attacker. The spectral Danish operator in Rainbow Six Siege prefers a silent approach, catching enemies off-guard. Her gadget, HEL Presence Reduction Device, removes her image from enemy observation devices, making her a sneaky presence.

Nokk saw changes in Y8S2 when her Silent Step was completely removed from the game while buffing the duration of her HEL Presence Reduction. While still a deadly attacker, Nokk is not an undetectable ghost anymore.

With the new ADS changes in Y9S1, Nokk can finally equip her FMG with the ACOG sight attachment, a long-awaited addition that fans had been eager for.

