Rainbow Six Siege X server maintenance (September 2, 2025): Maintenance schedule, expected downtime, and more

Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 Operation High Stakes is almost here. The official Ubisoft X page has revealed the timings for the server maintenance and its expected downtime. The new season will arrive on September 2, 2025, and it will introduce a new defender alongside a few other notable features. Some seasonal balancing changes are also being introduced.This article goes over the Rainbow Six Siege X server maintenance, its expected downtime, some seasonal information, and more.Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 server maintenance (September 2, 2025)Scheduled timing of patch deploymentWith the release of the newest Siege X season, the game servers for Ubisoft's premier shooter will be taken down for some time to conduct maintenance. Players can expect the maintenance to start at the following regional timings:Time ZoneStart date and timePacific Time (PT)September 2, 2025, at 6 amMountain Time (MT)September 2, 2025, at 7 amCentral Time (CT)September 2, 2025, at 8 amEastern Time (ET)September 2, 2025, at 9 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 2, 2025, at 1 pmBritish Summer Time (BST)September 2, 2025, at 2 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 2, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 2, 2025, at 6:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 2, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST)September 2, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 2, 2025, at 11 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 3, 2025, at 1 amExpected downtime for Y10S3 server maintenanceThe expected downtime for the Y10S3 server maintenance is 60 minutes. This means players can potentially experience the new season an hour after the server maintenance concludes. If there are any delays during the maintenance period, Ubisoft will likely mention so in a post. In such a case, players should keep an eye out for any official announcements on the official Siege X page.What to expect after Y10S3 server maintenance endsAfter server maintenance ends, Operation High Stakes will become available. Gamers will first receive ranked charms and card backgrounds for the highest visual rank they obtained during Y10S2 Operation Daybreak.Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)Additionally, they can try out new maps that have been modernized. This includes Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate. A brand new defender, Denari, will also become playable. Ranked game mode for Y10S3 will be accessible as soon as the season drops, so those waiting to grind the newest season can dive right in.