  Rainbow Six Siege X server maintenance (September 2, 2025): Maintenance schedule, expected downtime, and more

Rainbow Six Siege X server maintenance (September 2, 2025): Maintenance schedule, expected downtime, and more

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 02, 2025 07:53 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X operation high stakes key art.
We look at the Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 server maintenance schedule (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X Year 10 Season 3 Operation High Stakes is almost here. The official Ubisoft X page has revealed the timings for the server maintenance and its expected downtime. The new season will arrive on September 2, 2025, and it will introduce a new defender alongside a few other notable features. Some seasonal balancing changes are also being introduced.

This article goes over the Rainbow Six Siege X server maintenance, its expected downtime, some seasonal information, and more.

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 server maintenance (September 2, 2025)

Scheduled timing of patch deployment

With the release of the newest Siege X season, the game servers for Ubisoft's premier shooter will be taken down for some time to conduct maintenance. Players can expect the maintenance to start at the following regional timings:

Time ZoneStart date and time
Pacific Time (PT)September 2, 2025, at 6 am
Mountain Time (MT)September 2, 2025, at 7 am
Central Time (CT)September 2, 2025, at 8 am
Eastern Time (ET)September 2, 2025, at 9 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 2, 2025, at 1 pm
British Summer Time (BST)September 2, 2025, at 2 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)September 2, 2025, at 4 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)September 2, 2025, at 6:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)September 2, 2025, at 9 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)September 2, 2025, at 10 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 2, 2025, at 11 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 3, 2025, at 1 am
Expected downtime for Y10S3 server maintenance

The expected downtime for the Y10S3 server maintenance is 60 minutes. This means players can potentially experience the new season an hour after the server maintenance concludes.

If there are any delays during the maintenance period, Ubisoft will likely mention so in a post. In such a case, players should keep an eye out for any official announcements on the official Siege X page.

What to expect after Y10S3 server maintenance ends

After server maintenance ends, Operation High Stakes will become available. Gamers will first receive ranked charms and card backgrounds for the highest visual rank they obtained during Y10S2 Operation Daybreak.

Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, they can try out new maps that have been modernized. This includes Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate. A brand new defender, Denari, will also become playable. Ranked game mode for Y10S3 will be accessible as soon as the season drops, so those waiting to grind the newest season can dive right in.

For more news on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
