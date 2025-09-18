  • home icon
Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops (September 17 - October 1, 2025): Weapon skin reward and how to get it 

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 18, 2025 10:07 GMT
Participate in Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops event to earn a Weapon skin. (Image via Ubisoft)
The Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops event is back with a brand new weapon skin to celebrate the M.U.T.E Protocol event. The event went live on September 17, 2025, at 9 am PT and will continue until October 1, 2025, at 9 am PT, giving players a chance to win exciting rewards, including a variant weapon skin for the IQ’s 552 Commando for free. One can participate in this event by watching the M.U.T.E Protocol gameplay on Twitch.

This guide explains how to get Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops.

Rainbow Six Siege X: Twitch Drops rewards

The M.U.T.E Protocol event is returning for its fourth iteration. To commemorate this, Ubisoft is offering a free M.U.T.E Protocol-themed weapon skin via Twitch Drops to players watching the event. To claim them, they must tune in to the Flesh & Metal gameplay streams, after which they will redeem a variant weapon skin for IQ's 552 Commando.

This limited-time offer began on September 17 at 9 am PT and will conclude on October 1 at 9 am PT. For those unaware, MUTE Protocol is a 5v5 mode featuring unlimited respawns where players fight to upgrade weapons.

Read more: What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?

The objective is to unlock the golden sledgehammer and destroy The Brain’s Shield to win the game. Interestingly, the latest edition of this mode comes with 33 collectible items that players can purchase with R6 Credits or unlock through in-game challenges.

How to get the weapon skin from Rainbow Six Siege X Twitch Drops

Here’s a step-by-step guide to claim the weapon skin from the Twitch Drops:

  • Step 1: Link your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account.
  • Step 2: Start watching the live streams of eligible streams for at least 30 minutes or more to earn progress for various items (you must watch them for 3 hours to earn the exclusive IQ’s 552 Commando skin).
  • Step 3: After you have watched them for the required duration, claim your reward by visiting your Twitch Inventory.
Once you have claimed the drop, launch the game to check if the reward has been added to your inventory.

