Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: All bundles, how to get packs, and new Mythical Memento

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 18, 2025 08:52 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocl key art.
Here is the Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol event (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal is here with new weapon cosmetics, operator outfits, and a futuristic Arms Race game mode set in the Tower map. In Year 10 Season 3 Operation High Stakes, this new limited-time event comes with three fewer operator bundles than we have come to expect from all previous iterations. That said, players who collect all the new event-exclusive items will obtain the new Memento skin for MP5.

In this article, we shall go over the Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol event, all of its bundles, how you can acquire the event packs, and the new Mythical Memento.

Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025

All event bundles

Let us go over all the operator and event bundles that are available with this limited-time mode:

  • Techno-Meld Bundle
  • Kali Dune Charger Bundle
  • Melusi Biochemical Bundle
  • Kaid Wanderer Bundle
  • Blitz Bodyguard Bundle '25
All new bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)
All new bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The first item on this list is an event bundle that includes the Synthesized Flayer Seasonal weapon skin, Synthesized Flayer Universal attachment skin, Colony Spawn drone skin, Evolving Rampart card background, and Jewel of the Wastes charm.

Among the rest of the operator bundles, Kali, Melusi, and Kaid received brand new ones, while Blitz's cosmetic set is a recolor variant of an earlier Mute Protocol event. Unlike the previous limited-time events in Siege X, Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 only includes four operator bundles instead of seven.

Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 runtime

This limited-time mode will be available from September 17 up until October 1, 2025. During this time, you can play the exclusive Arms Race game mode on the Tower Map and get the last Sledgehammer kill to attain victory. All event exclusive packs will only be available during this period.

How to obtain Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 packs

Even though the total count of operator bundles is fewer this time around, Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 still features 33 items in its collection. However, the missing slots for operator bundles are now filled with all primary and secondary weapon skins for the four operators featured in this event.

Pricing of Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol packs (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)
Pricing of Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol packs (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Among these 33 items, one can be acquired for free thanks to the Gift Pack available during every LTM. Here is how you can acquire it:

  • Open Rainbow Six Siege X and head to the main menu.
  • Click on the Shop tab to open up a new screen.
  • In the Highlights section, click on the Rengoku Collection tab.
  • This will open up a list of all event bundles, as well as new Esports bundles.
  • Scroll down to the last item and click on the Free Gift button to claim your free pack

The rest of the 32 event-exclusive Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 packs can be acquired using Renown or R6 Credits. A single pack will cost 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits, while the entire collection will set you back 400,000 Renown or 9600 R6 Credits.

Mythical Masterpiece Memento: Dayrise Executioner

Dayrise Executioner is the latest MP5 Memento skin for Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025. It comes with a Mythical rarity and a special Masterpiece tag, which is given to a sparse bunch of highly animated weapon skins.

To acquire this item, you must own every single bundle in the Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 event. After collecting all 33 items, you can head to the Packs manager in your Locker to avail this exclusive weapon skin.

For more news on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Edited by Angad Sharma
