Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: All bundles, how to get packs, and new Mythical Memento

Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal is here with new weapon cosmetics, operator outfits, and a futuristic Arms Race game mode set in the Tower map. In Year 10 Season 3 Operation High Stakes, this new limited-time event comes with three fewer operator bundles than we have come to expect from all previous iterations. That said, players who collect all the new event-exclusive items will obtain the new Memento skin for MP5.

Ad

In this article, we shall go over the Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol event, all of its bundles, how you can acquire the event packs, and the new Mythical Memento.

Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025

All event bundles

Let us go over all the operator and event bundles that are available with this limited-time mode:

Ad

Trending

Techno-Meld Bundle

Kali Dune Charger Bundle

Melusi Biochemical Bundle

Kaid Wanderer Bundle

Blitz Bodyguard Bundle '25

All new bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

The first item on this list is an event bundle that includes the Synthesized Flayer Seasonal weapon skin, Synthesized Flayer Universal attachment skin, Colony Spawn drone skin, Evolving Rampart card background, and Jewel of the Wastes charm.

Ad

Among the rest of the operator bundles, Kali, Melusi, and Kaid received brand new ones, while Blitz's cosmetic set is a recolor variant of an earlier Mute Protocol event. Unlike the previous limited-time events in Siege X, Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 only includes four operator bundles instead of seven.

Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 runtime

This limited-time mode will be available from September 17 up until October 1, 2025. During this time, you can play the exclusive Arms Race game mode on the Tower Map and get the last Sledgehammer kill to attain victory. All event exclusive packs will only be available during this period.

Ad

How to obtain Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 packs

Even though the total count of operator bundles is fewer this time around, Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 still features 33 items in its collection. However, the missing slots for operator bundles are now filled with all primary and secondary weapon skins for the four operators featured in this event.

Pricing of Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol packs (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Among these 33 items, one can be acquired for free thanks to the Gift Pack available during every LTM. Here is how you can acquire it:

Ad

Open Rainbow Six Siege X and head to the main menu.

Click on the Shop tab to open up a new screen.

In the Highlights section, click on the Rengoku Collection tab.

This will open up a list of all event bundles, as well as new Esports bundles.

Scroll down to the last item and click on the Free Gift button to claim your free pack

The rest of the 32 event-exclusive Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 packs can be acquired using Renown or R6 Credits. A single pack will cost 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits, while the entire collection will set you back 400,000 Renown or 9600 R6 Credits.

Ad

Mythical Masterpiece Memento: Dayrise Executioner

Dayrise Executioner is the latest MP5 Memento skin for Rainbow Six Siege X Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025. It comes with a Mythical rarity and a special Masterpiece tag, which is given to a sparse bunch of highly animated weapon skins.

Rainbow Six Siege X @Rainbow6Game Complete the M.U.T.E Protocol Collection to claim the Masterpiece MP5 Memento equipped by Doc, Rook and Melusi! Play until October 1st and get a free Event Pack when you log-in! ​ Submit your best clip of a clutch win with the hammer on https://medal.tv/siegex-clip-contest to get 5,000 Renown and a chance to win the full collection & Masterpiece MP5! ​ #siegeX #event

Ad

To acquire this item, you must own every single bundle in the Mute Protocol: Flesh & Metal 2025 event. After collecting all 33 items, you can head to the Packs manager in your Locker to avail this exclusive weapon skin.

For more news on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.