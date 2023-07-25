Kokomi and Wanderer are two great characters in Genshin Impact, and they will be featured in the final banners of the Sumeru patch. Many players might be looking forward to pulling them, but it is essential to remember that HoYovervse will release Fontaine in three weeks. The new region will introduce many new characters and mechanisms that could change the game.

Several leaks have also provided enough information for everyone to assume that the meta in Genshin Impact will likely shift again and favor Fontaine characters. There are plenty of good reasons why travelers should skip version 3.8 Phase II banners and save Primogems for future banners.

Kokomi and Wanderer banners in Genshin Impact 3.8 for Fontaine: 5 reasons why you should skip

1) Genshin Impact will add Pneuma and Ousia characters and enemies

New leaks suggest that Genshin Impact will add two new mechanics, Ousia and Pneuma. Interestingly, they are also the two Fontaine factions that were leaked long ago and referred to as Light and Darkness. All the playable characters and enemies in Fontaine will have one of the two alignments, and they can only be countered by using one alignment against the other.

For example, attacking an enemy with Ousia alignment using a character with Pneuma status will momentarily stun them. So having more Fontaine characters with each alignment would save a lot of trouble in the early exploration and farming materials.

2) Meta will shift towards Ousia and Pneuma effects

While Dendro-based reactions are potent and considered meta in Genshin Impact, there is a chance that the meta will shift towards Ousia and Pneuma effects once Fontaine is released. The leaks have shown that most enemies in Fontaine will have these alignments, and there are rumors that similar effects will be added to Spiral Abyss and will remain throughout all the Fontaine patches.

As mentioned in the previous entry, the Ousia and Pneuma enemies can only be countered by Fontaine characters with these alignments, giving them an edge over characters from other nations. So it is safe to say that pulling for new units might be better than trying for Wanderer or Kokomi.

3) Genshin Impact will release five new characters in the following two patches

Genshin Impact has already confirmed that they will release three new characters in the first Fontaine update of the game. In addition, recent leaks have shown that the officials will add at least two more characters in the upcoming two patches. It is speculated that Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be released in version 4.1. According to the leaks, both of them seem to be 5-star characters.

Considering that all the new 5-star units are so close to each other, Genshin Impact fans might want to save their precious Primogems and preserve them for the upcoming characters.

4) Wanderer and Kokomi are good but are not must-pull characters

Kokomi and Wanderer are not must-pull characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Wanderer and Kokomi are good units but not must-pulls. The former is an amazing DPS but requires a lot of investments, and his team options are minimal since he needs a healer or a shielder along with a suitable buffer like C6 Faruzan, which can be difficult for most F2P players.

At the same time, Kokomi is also a fantastic Hydro support that can fit into many teams thanks to her versatile kit. She is capable of providing healing, off-field Hydro application, and more. However, other units in the game can replace her depending on the team, such as Mona and Xingqiu. For this reason, it would be advisable to save for new characters and try out new things.

5) Fontaine characters are more likely to be future-proof

Version 4.0 will introduce new game mechanisms, including underwater diving. While all the characters can dive and swim underwater, specific features like dashing and jumping out of the water will be available exclusively to Fontaine and the main character.

A large part of the Nation of Justice is covered with water, and there will be a lot of swimming during exploration, so it is better to save for new characters with additional abilities. Furthermore, the Spiral Abyss will also favor Fontaine units, so it is ideal to get the new units when thinking about the long run.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Some parts of the article are based on leaks, and the final results can differ in the future.