Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC boss guide: How to easily defeat the One True King

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC features an exhilarating campaign with a multitude of challenging missions. These tasks entail the retrieval of essential key items and weapons, as well as the defeat of formidable enemies and bosses. Notably, the bosses present a heightened level of challenge compared to those in the base game, necessitating the utilization of strategic gameplay for success.

The final adversary, known as the One True King, stands out as the most challenging boss in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. What sets him apart is his diverse range of attacks, as he incorporates both melee strikes and spell-based maneuvers.

This article provides valuable strategies to defeat the One True King in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC.

Tips to easily defeat the One True King in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC

The One True King boss battle in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC. (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Before engaging in this battle in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC, it's crucial to familiarize yourself with the One True King's attack patterns. His arsenal includes brutal melee strikes, a lethal flame breath, and self-healing mechanics.

Additionally, be prepared for his teleporting abilities, which add a layer of complexity to the encounter. The boss frequently teleports around his throne room, requiring you to adjust your aim accordingly.

The One True King in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC is a towering figure who wields a distinctive club weapon matching his imposing stature. Throughout the battle, he employs this club to deliver up to two powerful smashes. When he slams the ground with his giant mallet, a shockwave radiates outward, staggering your character.

The fiery breath attack of the One True King boss. (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

The boss also utilizes a fiery breath attack, tracking your movements for several seconds. As part of his tactics, he momentarily floats in mid-air, rendering himself impervious to damage.

During this phase, he summons a dozen Dran villagers. It is imperative to eliminate them swiftly. Failure to do so will result in the boss restoring a percentage of his health based on the surviving Dran mobs' remaining health.

Attacks and dodging tactics

Focus on evading. (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

When it comes to evading attacks, executing a dodge-roll is crucial to avoid the boss's assaults. The dodge roll proves effective because the boss requires some time to get ready and execute melee strikes. Within this timeframe, you can seamlessly perform a dodge roll to evade the impending attacks.

Additionally, make strategic use of the pillars within the battle arena as a protective cover, enabling you to position yourself securely and unleash a barrage of weapon fires at the boss. The boss wields a mallet as a weapon, and if you manage to deal sufficient damage to break it, he can be temporarily stunned.

Archetypes

Defeating the One True King is possible with any Archetype. (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

When considering the optimal Archetypes for facing the final boss in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC, it's important to note that each Archetype has its merits, depending on your preferred gameplay style. Defeating the One True King is possible with any Archetype, but if you prioritize healing, the Medic and Handler Archetypes prove quite effective.

The Medic Archetype excels in unparalleled healing capabilities, while the Handler Archetype features a canine companion that can regenerate your health and even revive you if you're incapacitated.

For those utilizing attack-focused Archetypes like The Challenger, Gunslinger, Engineer, or others, a greater emphasis on dodging and evasive tactics is necessary.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC One True King boss fight rewards

When it comes to the rewards for defeating the One True King, you will get powerful weapons, namely the Monarch and the Wrathbringer. Each weapon is associated with its own set of conditions, and upon meeting them, you will obtain the corresponding materials — Agony Spike for the Monarch and Pommel for the Wrathbringer.

To acquire the Agony Spike material, you must defeat the One True King while his giant mallet weapon is still intact. It's crucial to ensure the mallet remains undamaged when delivering the killing blow.

Alternatively, there is an alternate kill method for the One True King, which involves destroying his mallet weapon before defeating him. This alternative method yields the Tormentor's Pommel material.

Once you have obtained the materials, exchange them at Ward 13 to receive the respective weapons.