Reverse 1999 Desert Flannel build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Desert Flannel is a 5-Star Beast-type Reverse 1999 Arcanist specializing in dealing Reality damage. She debuted in the version 1.5 update and is available to pull on the banner, The Spores of Peace, at an increased drop rate with Ezra Theodore and Satsuki till May 30, 2024. The 6-star Arcanist has Support and DPS tags, with her kit providing healing and buffs to her allies. One of her basic skills triggers self-counter and increases her damage-dealing ability, while her other basic attack targets a single enemy and can be critically hit.

This article provides the recommended Psychubes, teammates, and Insight Materials and showcases Desert Flannel's skills for a robust Desert Flannel build guide in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Desert Flannel build guide: An in-depth skills introduction

Desert Flannel's skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the skills of this Beast-type Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Mixed Doubles! (Basic): Desert attacks a single enemy, dealing 180%/270%/450% damage with one/two/three rank cards. If she is in Positive Status or Counter, this attack gains 25% Critical Rate and Critical damage.

Her Only Family (Basic): Desert triggers self-counter and gains 1/2/3 stacks of Plappy and 1/1/2 stacks of Power Burst with one/two/three rank cards.

Plappy's effect: Desert performs Riposte when attacked, dealing 150% Reality damage with 25% Critical Rate and Critical damage. The Riposte is regarded as one extra action (-1 after trigger).

Desert performs Riposte when attacked, dealing 150% Reality damage with 25% Critical Rate and Critical damage. The Riposte is regarded as one extra action (-1 after trigger). Power Burst's effect: Grants a 25% damage bonus while attacking.

Beep Beep Bop Bop, Plappy (Ultimate): It is Desert’s mass healing skill that grants HP equal to 100% of her attack to all allies. Additionally, she grants two stacks of Power Burst to all allies and two stacks of Aura of Might to allies with Beast Afflatus.

Aura of Might: It grants 20% Incantation Might to all allies when they attack.

Reverse 1999 Desert Flannel build guide: Best Psychubes

Her Second Life and Long Night Talk are some of the best Psychubes for Desert in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below is the list of best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the 6-star Arcanist:

Her Second Life: This Psychube increases her attack by 10% at the highest level, 60. After Desert casts the Ultimate skill, she grants HP equal to 64% of her attack to all allies at Amplification Level 5.

Long Night Talk: This Psychube increases Desert’s Incantation Might by 18% at the highest level (60). If Desert has two or more Pos. Status, her damage dealing ability increases by 8% while attacking.

Hopscotch: It increases Desert’s Incantation Might by 18% at the highest level (60). Every time she defeats a target, it boosts her Ultimate’s strength by 4% (can stack up to four times) at Amplification Level 5.

His Bounden Duty: At the highest level, 60, this Psychube grants Desert a 12% damage bonus. At Amplification Level 5, she gets HP equal to 120% of her attack for every enemy she defeats.

Insight Materials for Desert Flannel in Reverse 1999

Desert Flannel at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Desert Flannel’s Inheritance is called Shepherd’s Kind, which unlocks after upgrading her to Insight I. Here are the details of this Support character Inheritance’s effects at all Insight levels and materials required to upgrade:

Insight I: If Desert is under Pos. Status or Counter statuses, she gains a 15% Critical rate.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Beastly Thirst

4 Magnesia Crystal

4 Liquified Terror

Insight II: Her critical damage increases by 15% when she enters the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Beastly Thirst

5 Esoteric Bones

4 Winged Key

Insight III: After entering the battle, she gains one Moxie for every Beast-type ally on the battlefield.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Beastly Thirst

4 Bogeyman

2 Serpent Scepter

Reverse 1999 Desert Flannel build guide: Best teams

Centurion is one of the best teammates for Desert in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Desert Flannel takes the role of a Supporter in Reverse 1999. Her kit synchronizes well with Beast-type Arcanists due to her ability to boost their basic skill’s strength with her Ultimate. Additionally, she gains one Moxie for every Beast-type ally on the battlefield.

Timekeepers can pair her with any Beast-type Arcanists. For instance, any Beast-type DPS characters in Reverse 1999 or a Sub-DPS will work excellently with Desert for a more aggressive setup. Using Centurion and Shamane with Desert is the most optimal team.

Those wanting their team to survive more can use Medicine Pocket, one of the best healers in Reverse 1999. Additionally, Timekeepers can use Leilani, Tennant, or Sweetheart on a team with Desert Flannel.