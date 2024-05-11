Reverse 1999 Ezra Theodore build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Ezra Theodore, a 6-star Reverse 1999 character, is the first playable human who debuted in version 1.5. He is a researcher at the Laplace Scientific Computing Center of Australia Branch. The 6-star character has Star Afflatus and Shield, Support, and Debuff tags, and specializes in dealing with Mental damage and supporting teammates with various buffs and debuffs.

Timekeepers can pull him on the banner, The Spores of Peace, till May 30, 2024, where she enjoys an increased drop rate alongside a 5-star Aracnist, Desert Flannel.

That said, the best Ezra Theodore build guide in Reverse 1999 is below. It showcases Ezra's skills and provides the best Psychubes, teammates, and Insight materials.

Reverse 1999 Ezra Theodore build guide: An in-depth skills introduction

Here are the skills of Ezra Theodore in Reverse 1999:

Protection of the Body (basic): Ezra loses 15%/15%/10% of his current HP, deals 30%/40%/50% Mental damage, and Genesis damage equal to 15%/15%/10% of max HP with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, he plants 1/1/2 Honey Fungus with one/two/three rank cards.

Honey Fungus is a mushroom that grows at the beginning of every round. After growing thrice, it inflicts Vulnerability to all enemies. Vulnerability increases the damage an enemy takes by 25% when attacked.

Stimulus to the Mind (basic): Stimulus to the Mind is Ezra’s skill that buffs all allies. He loses 15% of his current HP and grants shields equal to 15%/20%/25% of his max HP to all allies for one round with one/two/three rank cards. He plants 1/1/2 Ghost Fungus with one/two/three rank cards.

Ghost Fungus is a mushroom that grows at every round’s beginning. After growing for three rounds, it matures and grants two stacks of Discernment to all allies. Discernment increases allies’ critical damage by 40%.

Compassion All-Round (Ultimate): Ezra buffs all allies with his Ultimate skill, Compassion All-Round, and grants them 1 Moxie and 1 Eureka. All Honey Fungus mushrooms mature and trigger their effects immediately after he plants the maximum number.

Reverse 1999 Ezra Theodore build guide: Best Psychubes

Beyond Wonderland and Her Second Life are the best Psychubes for Ezra in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below is the list of best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Ezra Theodore:

Beyond Wonderland: The 6-star Psychube increases his max HP by 16% at level 60. Its Amplification effects, at level 5, increase Ezra’s healing rate by 3% after he casts the debuff skill (can stack up to four times). Additionally, it boosts his critical rate by 21%.

Her Second Life: The 6-star Psychube increases Ezra’s attack by 10% at the highest level, 60. Additionally, all allies recover HP equal to 64%% of Ezra's attack after he casts Ultimate, at Amplification level 5.

Insight Materials for Ezra Theodore in Reverse 1999

Ezra Theodore at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Ezra’s Inheritance is called Fungus Recycler, which unlocks after upgrading him to Insight I. Below are the details of this Star-type Reverse 1999 character's Insight effects at all levels and materials required to upgrade:

Insight I: When Ezra enters the battle, he gains two Eureka and gains four after casting the Ultimate. If the mushroom on the field matches with that of the basic incantation skill Ezra casts, he spends two Eureka to grow the mushrooms once and triggers if they are mature.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

Six Pages of Starlit Ascent

Six Silver Ore

Five Esoteric Bones

Insight II: When Ezra enters the fight, the damage she takes reduces by eight percent.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Starlit Ascent

3 Solidus

6 Salted Mandrake

Insight III: Ezra recovers eight percent of his Lost HP at the round’s end for each mushroom on the field. The healing can be critical. Additionally, if the mushroom on the field doesn’t match with that of the basic incantation skill Ezra casts, he spends two Eureka to gain one Moxie.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Starlit Ascent

Six Glowing Mothwing

Three Fruit of Good and Evil

Reverse 1999 Ezra Theodore build guide: Best teams

37 is one of the best teammates for Ezra Theodore in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Since Ezra can buff and debuff enemies with her basic and Ultimate skills, he takes the role of a Supporter in a Reverse 1999. He can give shields to all allies, protecting them and prolonging their survivability. His mushrooms, Ghost Fungus, can increase allies’ critical damage, and Honey Fungus can cause enemies to take more damage.

The Star-type Arcanists 37, Regulus, Lily, and the Plant-type Eagle are the best damage dealers in Reverse 1999 for Ezra’s team. Timekeepers can 6 with Ezra for extra Support, pair them with 37, and wreak havoc on enemies with Genesis damage.

The Star-type Arcanist Tooth Fairy can take the role of a healer for Ezra’s team. Using Ezra, Tooth Fairy, and Regulus will make the team deal massive amounts of critical damage.

That concludes our Ezra Theodore build guide in Reverse 1999.

